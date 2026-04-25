Raiders Make Another Trade, Add RB in Fourth Round

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to work the phones, with another fourth-round trade. The Raiders made this trade with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFC South. The Raiders moved up to No. 122 overall and traded No. 134 and No. 208 to the Falcons.

That second pick of this trade is in the sixth round. This is a good trade for the Raiders because they are getting the players that they want. That is something they talked about leading up to the draft.

Raiders Trade Back up and yet again get tremendous value at #22 of the 4th Rd in RB Mike Washington. Great pick — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

General Manager John Spytek and the Raiders' scouting department have done a great job in this draft. And they have been busy on Day 3 of the draft. The Raiders made this move as well because they want to build for the future, and these are the picks to do this at.

The Raiders are looking to build this thing the right way, going after players who meet their needs and help them with the plans they are pursuing. This Raiders regime has a plan and is executing it.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Trade Up for Speedy Running Back

With moving up to this pick in the fourth round, the Silver and Black are taking running back Mike Washington Jr. out of the University of Arkansas. The Raiders are adding to their running back room, which features last year's top pick, starter Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders needed this depth going into next season, and it gives the Raiders another good running back in that room. He is young, the room is young, and this will be good for Kubiak and his offense.

Syptek continues to do his thing, which is why the Raiders have brought him in as this type of general manager. He is one of the best up-and-coming general managers, and he is making noise all over this draft. Spytek is known for finding these hidden prospects on day three of the draft. These fourth-round picks so far have been executed well for the Silver and Black.

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Raiders are looking to finish off the draft, and they still have picks in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. And we could see more moves made for this Raiders team. Do not be surprised by it, because they are looking to take the players on their board.

Las Vegas has been busy through the early third day of the 2026 draft, and we are hearing that more moves will likely be made throughout the final day.