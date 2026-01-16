Why Maxx Crosby is Raiders' Most Valuable Asset

The Las Vegas Raiders might have no choice but to trade star EDGE Maxx Crosby this offseason. He's under contract through 2029 after signing a three-year, $106.5 million extension, but the franchise's decision to shut him down for the last two games of the 2025 season has severed the relationship between him and the team.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Raiders would be open to moving Crosby if they can't repair that schism before next year. Las Vegas will be hoping that minority owner Tom Brady, General Manager John Spytek, and the rest of the brass can convince him to stay and be the linchpin for their defense for years to come.

However, there are benefits to trading him, too, especially if this latest drama affects his play for the Raiders.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) forces a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

What the Raiders could get in return

It's not often that a team trades an All-Pro-caliber EDGE in his prime, considering the premium value that a game-changer can bring at that position. However, the NFL just saw such a deal go down this past year, when the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In exchange, the 'Boys netted defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.



However, some might expect Maxx Crosby's package to look a little different. Crosby is 29, while Parsons was only 26 at the time of the deal. Three years might not seem like a big deal, but it's a lifetime in the NFL. Parsons was just entering his physical prime, while Crosby might be on the tail end of his.



Breaking: according to sources the @dallascowboys have made inquiries with the @Raiders about a potential trade for Maxx Crosby — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 21, 2025

On the other hand, a team trading for Crosby would know that they have him under contract for the next four seasons. Not only did the Packers have to give up assets to acquire Parsons, but they had to ink him to a new four-year, $186 million extension to ensure that they didn't cough up two firsts and a Pro Bowl DT for a one-season rental. Had he already had a long-term contract in place, he would have likely commanded a much greater return in the trade.

Because of those conflicting factors, trading Crosby will probably net the Las Vegas Raiders something along those lines: a solid player and a good amount of draft capital. Since he suffered a meniscus injury that required surgery at the end of the season, that could drive down his value a bit.

To see what happens with Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.