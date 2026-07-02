Why Raiders’ Mendoza in a League of His Own

The Las Vegas Raiders took the strongest quarterback prospect in this year's draft with the first overall pick.

Fernando Mendoza left the Indiana Hoosiers with a legendary legacy behind him, and the Raiders are hoping he can bring some of that National Championship magic to a franchise that's needed it. How is Mendoza already setting himself apart from his contemporaries?

QB Tiers

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Bryan DeArdo is a writer for CBS Sports , and he released his starting quarterback tier list for next season. Interestingly enough, Mendoza made the list even if his potential start is still in the air, completely dependent on how good or bad Kirk Cousins is as their starting quarterback.

"Aside from the fact that the Raiders haven't been good in recent years, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is in a pretty good situation. He's going to play under Klint Kubiak, who came to Las Vegas after winning a Super Bowl as Seattle's offensive coordinator. He'll get a chance to learn from not only Kirk Cousins but also from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady ", said DeArdo.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, On SI

Mendoza is the sole member of tier five in DeArdo's list, labeled "prize project." Klint Kubiak understood the importance of not altering a quarterback's development by hurrying him onto the field, which is why the Raiders front office sought after Cousins in free agency.

However, despite that, there may be external pressure to get the rookie onto the field if Cousins isn't performing as he should. There will be pressure from the fans, but I can also see that pressure coming from within if Cousins makes their offense worse than it was in 2025.

Realistic Expectations

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Nobody knows when Mendoza will make his first career start, and if that will even take place during his rookie season. If he does see the field next season in a starting capacity, Raider Nation needs to have realistic expectations for the former Heisman winner.

Unless Cousins gets injured incredibly early in the season, I think Mendoza's already out of the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His accuracy was one of his biggest selling points in college, but I wouldn't be surprised if he throws a couple in his first battles against NFL defenses.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The best thing Mendoza can do for himself next season, and his development, is not to lose his cool on the field. As long as he looks composed and is able to scan the field effectively, Raider Nation should feel good about their future franchise quarterback heading into his sophomore season.