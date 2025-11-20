Why the Raiders Must Not Overlook the Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders must take advantage of the opportunity in front of them this Sunday, as they may not have many more opportunities like it this season.
The Raiders' Task
The Raiders have lost four games in a row. They seem to be on track to win very few of their remaining games this season. In fact, Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns may be one of the best remaining chances to win a game this season. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed the matchup.
"Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders will be under center for his first career start. While Sanders didn't impress much in his brief showing under duress last week, he should be better prepared this week with a slew of first-team practices under his belt. But identifying Las Vegas as a potential upset candidate doesn't have much to do with who is and who isn't under center for the Browns," Sullivan said.
"Really, it's about the Raiders' offense having to face Cleveland's defense. The Browns are allowing just 4.8 yards per play this season, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering Week 12. Cleveland has also forced 10 takeaways over the past four weeks, and now squares up against a Las Vegas offense that continues to look lost.
"The Raiders are 30th in yards per play (4.7) and total yards per game (269.0), and tied for 30th in points per game (15.5). If that persists and Cleveland's defense continues to generate takeaways, Sanders and the rest of the Browns' offense may not need to do much heavy lifting to put up points."
Following the Raiders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted Las Vegas' ability to move the ball, but their inability to score points. Moving the ball is good, but the name of the game is scoring more points than your opponent.
The Raiders have only done that twice this season and one of those times were against the worst team in the National Football League. A loss on Sunday to the Browns would confirm the Raiders are not far from rock bottom compared to other teams around the league this season.
"I thought we moved the ball well, I thought we moved the ball up and down the field. I thought we started out pretty good. I think we punted the ball maybe once or twice. I think the only thing that I can say, obviously I haven't watched the film yet, but we've got to convert in the red zone,” Smith said.
“I don't know what our third down percentages were, but I felt like we could have done better on third downs as well, kept some drives alive. That's really what I saw, I thought the game plan was fine, I thought the plays were there, guys were open, we just got to make more plays.”
