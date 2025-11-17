Why the Raiders Must Now Bank on Prior Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders must now bet on their previous decisions if they hope to turn their season around.
Raiders Leaning on the Rookies
Offensively, the Raiders have largely bet on their veterans this season. That is set to change, as the Raiders begin the second half of the season. Las Vegas will turn to rookie wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton to help carry the load along with Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett and Brock Bowers.
The Raiders' decision to turn to their rookie wide receivers is partially by happenstance, with the departure of Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. The decision is also partially a part of the plan Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll had in mind for the rookies entering the season.
"There are challenges to that, and it's the smallest issues when they come up. It's not like, 'Can you run an out route and catch the football?' There's so many other things about blocking and positioning and getting other guys open and all of the complimentary things that go along, as well as special teams,” Carroll said.
“And so, those guys are growing. They're getting a lot of playtime, they're getting a lot of opportunities, and it's all going to pay off. Both our young guys have a good head on their shoulders, and they learn well, and they're figuring it out. But it's just growing pains, and we have to get through it."
Heading into Week 10, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted how well both rookie wide receivers are coming along. As the Raiders continue through the rest of the season, their success on offense will be largely impacted by both players, along with their offensive line.
"Jack's [Bech] done a nice job. He's gotten to play multiple positions. Whenever you're not the starting receiver, you have to play multiple positions, because typically, we go into games with just five receivers. So, you've got to back up the Z, you got to back up the slot, you got to back up the X, and so you've got to play multiple roles,” Kelly said.
“So, you don't get to put them in just one spot and have them just stay in one spot, because it's just the depth the NFL puts you in that situation. So, both him and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] are coming along. The transition for any rookie is a difficult transition, whether you're an offensive lineman or a running back or a receiver, so those guys are giving us everything. They practice hard, so we'll continue to see how they develop."
