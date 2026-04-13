Why Raiders Need Good Draft To Align with Future Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders have talked about wanting to bring this franchise back to being a consistent winner. The Raiders know it won't happen overnight or in just one season.

Yes, they want success early and often, but what is more important to them is stability year in and year out. The Raiders have not had that for a long time, and every time they have been going towards that direction, something sets it back, and they have to start from scratch again.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is what happened after last season. The Raiders had to hit the reset button at the head coaching position. It was the right call and one that Raiders owner Mark Davis had to make once again. The head coaching search was on, and they had one coach in mind, and they went after him. That was Klint Kubiak. Kubiak liked what the Raiders presented, and he is now the head coach of the Silver and Black. The top candidate this offseason, and the Raiders got him.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders 2026 Draft Class will Define their Future Success

That was a great sign to see because, in years past, the Raiders would not even have a chance to pursue a top head coaching candidate, and now they have the head coach they believe will give the Raiders a great future.

The offseason has proven that this is a different Raiders team from top to bottom. From the front office people to the moves they made in free agency. Next up for the Raiders is the 2026 NFL Draft. This is one they want to have success in.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vision in Las Vegas Is Clear

The Raiders have a vision for how they want to bring the franchise back to winning ways. They cannot do it quick but the draft picks they have will be the future of this team. So, the Raiders have to take advantage of all the picks as they are building towards the future.

When we look at this draft class in a few years, we will say whether these players were part of Kubiak's first draft class that was successful. It is imperative that at least most of these draft picks work out.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If the Raiders want to stay on pace with the plans they have in the future, these picks are going to have to be ones that they build with. They have to find some hidden players in this draft and hit on the top picks.