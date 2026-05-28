Why (and Why Not) Raiders Could Sign Stefon Diggs

The next phase of NFL free agency is set to begin at the start of next month, as teams are expected to make post-June 1 cuts to save more cap space and put talented players on the open market. The Las Vegas Raiders aren't expected to be one of those teams making moves next week, but they are in the market for a No. 1 wide receiver entering the summer.

After drafting Fernando Mendoza, the biggest flaw at the skill positions is that the Raiders lack a true No. 1 wide receiver in their offense. With Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers already on the roster, this may not come as a grave concern, especially with head coach Klint Kubiak bringing his wide-zone system to Las Vegas.

Even so, this is a team that could use more competition and depth at wide receiver, despite signing Jalen Nailor in free agency and drafting Malik Benson in the sixth round.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I've brought up A.J. Brown as a trade possibility if the Raiders and General Manager John Spytek want to be all-in on building a team that could sneak up toward the playoffs. If Spytek and Kubiak feel after organized training activities that a wide receiver is still a need, they could make a call to Stefon Diggs for help.

Why the Raiders Should Consider Signing Stefon Diggs

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates his reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It comes down to the trust in the current wide receiver group. OTAs could open the door for a new playmaker to be added this summer, and Diggs fits the bill, especially as he would be significantly cheaper than what a Brown trade would mark down as. At 32 years old, the former Patriots, Bills, and Vikings star remains one of the most dynamic route runners in the NFL.

Veteran presence in the Raiders' young pass-catching corps would be valuable, which is something Diggs can provide on a one-year deal as Mendoza or Kirk Cousins' No. 1 wideout. He remains a strong-handed catcher with a great football IQ, attacking zones, and sitting in voids to generate yards after the catch.

Why Raiders Shouldn't Consider Signing Diggs

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Again, it comes down to the trust within the wideouts on the roster. If Kubiak and Spytek feel, after OTAs and mandatory minicamp, that their group showed enough to walk into training camp with, they will sit tight on the current receiver market in free agency or the trade block. Diggs is also coming off legal issues that were recently resolved, and while he is healthy, a move for him would feel like a short-term investment and would hold back the young receivers from earning opportunities.

Diggs is talented, even as he is getting older. Even so, the Raiders should feel intrigued by Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Nailor, and Benson as contributors within the offense in 2026.