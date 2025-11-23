1 Player Raiders HC Pete Carroll is Over the Moon About
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has once again hit a snag because of several injuries to critical players.
Carroll Raves
"I think Stone [Forsythe] has probably played the best he's ever played. And it's a huge challenge. He's been a right tackle historically, and he's played some on the other side, but that's what he's been. To make that jump and to hold up and all that, I think he's done a really, really good job,” Carroll said.
“So, again, he's another great, competitive kid with the right mentality and mindset and all of that, and he's willing to take on any of the battles. He's got a big one this week. This is as tough as it gets, so he'll be up for the challenge of it, and we'll do what we can to make sure that the plan works out.
“But I think Stone's been great, really, for how we got him and where we brought him from, to show up and play for us in this manner, we're very fortunate."
For a second consecutive season, health has been an issue for the Raiders. However, considering the number of injuries the Raiders had last season compared to this season, it could be argued the Raiders have improved on the injury front since last season's injury-filled campaign.
Carroll praised the Raiders' Wellness Coordinator Alex Gurrero and others with helping the team stay as healthy as reasonably possible through a greuling season. Carroll believes the Raiders are in good hands on and off the field with the staff and roster Las Vegas currently has.
"No. Let me take this opportunity to mention I think Alex [Guerrero] has done a marvelous job all the way through the whole offseason, and A.J. [Neibel], to get these guys in the kind of shape so that they could withstand the rigors of practice and the entire offseason,” Carroll said.
“We've been very fortunate, and they continue to get guys back quickly. We can't do anything about the broken bones, but in every other instance, these guys have done a remarkable job. So, we are in good health, and no, there's no surprises that are coming up.
“We made it through this week in good shape, and Kolton's [Miller] on the mend. He's coming back. He's running around and getting ready to go. So, that's all we can hope for. JPJ's [Jackson Powers-Johnson] still a ways out, of course, but they've done a marvelous job with these guys."
