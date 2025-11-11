Why the Raiders Really Overhauled Their Special Teams Unit
The Las Vegas Raiders' special teams have been anything but special for most of this season.
The Raiders' special teams unit has had plays that have played a significant role in their losing seven of their last eight games. Las Vegas' special teams unit has been the worst unit on the team this season. Things hit a boiling point after multiple special teams errors proved costly.
On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how Las Vegas will move on after firing Tom McMahon and elevating Derius Swinton II.
"Yeah, well, knowing Tom [McMahon] and Derius [Swinton II] as I do, those guys, they'll speak a lot of the same language, but it'll be a change for us kind of in personality that I'm hoping will help us and make a difference. And I'm hoping it also motivates our players too, that they realize that we need to do better,” Carroll said.
“We need to avoid the big errors that have happened to us in the kicking game that have cost us potential wins and that they'll rally behind this move. And that doesn't mean that they don't love Tom. They do. And so, we'll see how this goes. You're right about that, yeah, haven't been very many changes, but this is one of them."
Carroll noted a few traits Swinton possesses that he believes will help make the transition smooth for the special teams unit. Las Vegas' third unit has not played well this season. A new voice is likely to spark at least a difference of some sort. The Raiders made the right decision.
"Yeah, he's very good communicator, very active on the field, hands-on type of coach, really skilled in scheme. There's not time to change a bunch of our scheme at this point, but it's to emphasize and focus on things that we think we needed to get better. And so, I'm hoping that the voice change will help us in that regard,” Carroll said.
