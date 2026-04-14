Former Raiders GM Mayock Speaks on Young QB Development

The plan any NFL team has for developing a young rookie quarterback could ultimately determine how successful that quarterback is and how well he fits in with his new team. The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be on that track very soon, and they want to put their future quarterback in the best position to be successful. The Raiders will have a plan in place, and they have to follow it and not back down from what they are looking to do with their future starter under center.

In a few weeks, the Raiders are looking to take the top NFL quarterback prospect, Fernando Mendoza , with the first overall pick. Mendoza was the best quarterback in college last season, and coming into the draft, he has been the best quarterback and is at the top of all the draft boards.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is the right fit for the Raiders because of his ability to play the position at a high level, his leadership, work ethic, and much more. This is what they have been waiting for out of a young quarterback for a while.

It is all going to matter by the plan they have in place for Mendoza, and if the Raiders put the right pieces around him when he takes over as the starter. The Raiders are going to sit Mendoza next season.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why they went out and signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. Mendoza will have time to develop and learn the Klint Kubiak offense from one of the best to ever run that offense. He will also have the best quarterback ever, Tom Brady, helping his development.

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock reacts during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Foundations Pieces for Raiders' Next Franchise Quarterback

Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock gave his thoughts on developing a rookie quarterback in today's NFL.

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock looks on during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"At some point, there is an intersection between a young kid being ready to play in the NFL at that position, and just as importantly, the team being ready for him. And by that I mean, an infrastructure in place where they can run the ball a little bit," said Mike Mayock. "The pass protection is figured out, they've got an offensive coordinator that knows how to call plays, protect the quarterback, put him in the best position."

The Raiders have assembled the right coaching staff and personnel to give Mendoza the best shot at becoming a successful quarterback in the NFL.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images