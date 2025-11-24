Maxx Crosby Speaks His Mind After Raiders Fall to Browns, Shedeur Sanders
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has nothing to hang their head about following yet another loss by the Silver and Black. Las Vegas lost yet another game they could have won with better play from their offense. However, a loss is a loss and the Raiders must move on.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of his teammates on defense played a stellar game, minus a few big plays. The unit undoubtedly did enough to win the game, had Las Vegas played a more complimentary brand of football.
Watch Crosby Discuss Below
For a transcript of his comments, read below.
On "getting past the hump" after dropping to 2-9...
Maxx Crosby: "At this point, you know you're not playing for the playoffs, which is unfortunate, but you've just got to keep showing up every day, positive attitude and keep working. We work all year to have 17 opportunities, that's all you can do. You can cry and moan, and it is what it is. At this point you play for the love of the game, and we're in the NFL, nothing's guaranteed. Tomorrow's not guaranteed for anybody, so you should keep showing and keep working."
On his message to those who might not want to show up…
Crosby: "It's the same thing that I just said, you've got 17 opportunities if you don't want to be here and go home."
On his thoughts about Shedeur Sanders...
Crosby: "It was fun. It's a blast, I love the kid. Happy he's getting the opportunity, and I always wish him the best."
On what his mindset playing at a deficit in the fourth quarter...
Crosby: "Take it one play at a time, that's it. Tunnel vision, stay locked in on what's most important, and that's winning the play, and that's what I try to do every single time."
On his frustrations with the defense playing well but the offense struggling…
Crosby: "We can be better, I think we can be better. A screen, that's a play that can't happen. Overall, I think we're doing some good things, but I feel like we could definitely be better though overall. If you think you got it, if you think you're doing enough then you're part of the problem. Y
ou've got to be continuously trying to find ways and stay curious on how you can improve and dominate your individual role, but also, bring others with you. We've got to keep improving, but we go to war together and I love my guys for sure."
On Charles Snowden's progression…
Crosby: "I love Snow [Charles Snowden]. Snow has been a great teammate since he's gotten here. He's a great addition to this locker room and in our D-line room. Specifically, he's always got good energy. He works his ass off, he loves football, he loves his daughter, and he's just a great, great dude to be around.
He's a guy that's gone through a lot of adversity in his career and has been doubted a lot, and he keeps proving everybody wrong, so he keeps earning it every single week. He's a great player for us, and you're going to continue seeing him get better and better."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE