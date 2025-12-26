What the Raiders Did Right This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season has been nothing short of disastrous. They made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league to improve their rushing attack, and he didn't even make it until the end of the season.

They brought in Pete Carroll to compete with the head coach brilliance found in the AFC West , and in his first year with the team under his control, they've only won two games and have regressed from last season. It's safe to say their offseason decisions haven't worked out in their favor this season. What's one move they made that actually benefited them?

Best Free-Agent Signings

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top 20 best free-agent signings heading into this season. The Raiders took a chance on former first-rounder Eric Stokes, and it has paid off big time for them. He's one of their best defensive backs in their secondary, and is actualizing his first-round potential in the Silver and Black.

"The former Packer has turned in a career season in the silver in black. His 72.3 PFF coverage grade is 16th among qualified corners, although he sits top-two in both snaps per target (10.6) and snaps per reception (19.1). Also, Stokes is fourth in WAR at the position (0.37). The Raiders are still in dire need of plenty more on both sides of the ball, but Stokes has played like an above-average cover corner worth retaining this spring", said Locker.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes' signing will go under the radar, as it will be overshadowed by the Raiders' poor decision to sign and extend Geno Smith in the same offseason. He's certainly a player they must bring back next season, as he's still relatively young and can grow to be a pillar in their secondary for years to come.

He already has 46 tackles this season, which is second in his career for the most he's had, and the season isn't even over yet. He hasn't had an interception since his rookie season, but his five passes defended against are good for second-best in his career again.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes has been doing all this with minimal help in the secondary, especially after Kyu Blu Kelly's injury kept him out for the season not too long ago. He's clearly their best cornerback on the right side of the field, and it would be a waste of their few good decisions this season to let him walk in free agency.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Stokes WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.