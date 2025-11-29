Why Raiders HC Pete Carroll Still Has Plenty to be Thankful for

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a turbulent season that has featured far more losing than winning. Las Vegas' season has been a continuation of last season's nightmare, with several new faces this time around.

On Friday, Pete Carroll explained that there are things he is thankful for, even though this season has not gone anything like he expected it to when he joined the Raiders . As anyone who has spent as long around the league as Carroll, he does not take his job or the task at hand for granted.

“I really have been very grateful for the way these guys have come to work every day, and we've asked them to act in a mode that brings the energy every day with really a positive kind of feeling behind everything that we're doing and sharing it with your teammates and being a great teammate,” Carroll said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“And they've done that, and unfortunately, it hasn't shown up in the results of the games, but all the way till this morning, this day, these guys are in it, and they're coming out to practice with an attitude that they want to try to get something done and work hard at it. But I'm appreciative of that they have been accept thing, because I don't do things like everybody else, and sometimes it can be hard on somebody or a challenge to somebody. These guys have been fantastic, so I'm very grateful for that."

Carroll still has the full support of the players in the locker room, as most understand the problems the team has are much bigger than Carroll. There is only so much Carroll and the Raiders can do at this point in the season to turn things around, yet Carroll continues to try.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I have tremendous confidence in Coach [Pete] Carroll. He hasn't changed one bit since he's gotten here. Coach Carroll is the same guy every single day. That's what you can appreciate about him. No matter what the situation is, it doesn't dictate his mood or his effort or just the juice and the energy he brings to the building,” Smith said.

“And so, for us, man, we just got to, like I said, man, continue to believe in what he's preaching and continue to hold the rope which guys are doing. Guys are in the weight room working hard, in the classroom studying, working hard, and we're really trying to turn it around and get better as a team. And so, Coach Carroll is doing the right thing, and we've got to keep following him."

