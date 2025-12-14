The Worrisome Aspects of Raiders' Matchup vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders are in for a fight on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raiders' Outlook

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his predictions for every Week 15 game. Prisco is not a fan of Las Vegas ' chances against Philadelphia. Prisco notes that the Raiders' offensive line has let them down for much of the season, which plays into the Eagles' hands.

"The Eagles have offensive issues, but this is the week to change that. Look for them to ride Saquon Barkley, and they won't turn it over as they did in the loss to the Chargers on Monday night. The Raiders' offense is awful, and their line is really bad. The Eagles feast on that," Prisco said.

Styles make fights. The Raiders' weaknesses match perfectly with the Eagles' strengths, which is not good news for the Silver and Black. Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the productive season he is currently having.

“I mean, he had one bad game turning the ball. He's been protecting the ball pretty well. I think whatever the ratio was before the game, he had 19 touchdowns to two picks, or something like that. I mean, he's a world champ quarterback. Led his team twice to the Super Bowl. He's won,” Graham said.

“He's been a winner his whole career. So, again, our job is to try to frustrate and make it hard on the quarterback, but at this point, he's seen a bunch. I was at the Giants when he first got into the league. So, he's even familiar with stuff I've thrown at him in the past."

Las Vegas' defense failed to stop the run or get off the field on third down over the past few weeks. The unit has played well overall this season; however, consistently losing the time-of-possession battle is starting to take its toll on a Raiders defense that is being left on the field too long.

Graham noted that there is only so much opposing teams can do to try and slow down Hurts, who has proven to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league when everything around him is working well. That could be the case on Sunday against the Bears.

“So, the biggest thing is try to make it hard on him. You're trying to make it be all inclusive, so whether you're tying in the front disguise, the coverage disguise, you're trying to force all 11 to be on the same page. That's really the sign of, when you're really trying to trick somebody, you kind of force all 11 to be on the same page," Graham said.

