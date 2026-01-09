Why This Star College QB Would Fit Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, looking for the best fit with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Raiders have not had the top selection in the draft since 2007, when they took JaMarcus Russell . Unfortunately for Raider Nation, he turned out to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, busts in NFL history.

Las Vegas should not let that scare them away from drafting a quarterback with that pick. This draft class does not feature the greatest gunslingers we have ever seen, but there are a few quality QBs the Raiders should consider.

While he may not be No. 1 overall pick material, the Raiders should do their homework on Alabama QB Ty Simpson. The Martin, TN native recently declared for the draft and will be among the top quarterbacks in the class.

What should Raiders fans know about Simpson as he goes through the draft process? Let’s break down his profile and see if he is a fit for the Silver and Black.

Ty Simpson: Future Raiders QB?

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) rushes in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simpson is a former five-star prospect out of Westview High School, and he is projected to be Alabama’s eventual starter. He got his opportunity this year, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, things did not go the way he and the Tide expected, as their season ended at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers. Still, Simpson had a good season, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest draw of Simpson is his cerebral nature. The modern-day quarterback struggles to read a defense, but that does not apply to Simpson.

When he gets to the line of scrimmage, he can diagnose any defensive look pre-snap, dicing up defenses with his high football IQ. He throws with accuracy, precision, and a smooth and compact throwing motion. However, the biggest issue with Simpson is his lack of physical traits. He is a small quarterback at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, and he does not have the arm strength or mobility to make up for it.

Alabama 's Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders will not take Simpson with the No. 1 pick, but if they don’t take a QB with that selection, they may consider Simpson in the second round or with a trade-up back into the first round.

Simpson has what it takes to be an NFL QB from a mental perspective, but teams will need to find ways to mask his physique in their offensive schemes. Can the Raiders afford to do that?

