Why Raiders Too Low in Latest NFL Power Rankings

Heading into this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were in one of the worst positions in the league, coming off a 3-14 season, following the firing of their first-year head coach, Pete Carroll, and the cutting of ties with Geno Smith after acquiring and extending him last offseason.

Finishing with the worst record in the NFL did result in inheriting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but with several glaring holes on the roster and in need of a new head coach, Las Vegas was in complete disarray.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since then, the Raiders have hired Klint Kubiak, signed multiple high-end players at positions of need, and exited the draft with 10 selections , including quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Despite all of that, ESPN still ranked Las Vegas incredibly low in its latest power rankings.

Raiders Ranked No. 28

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While Las Vegas found itself this low on the totem pole, ESPN's Ryan McFadden believes the team's quarterback situation is the most improved position on the roster.

"The Raiders' quarterback room is in a better spot now that they have a short-term and long-term answer at quarterback," McFadden said. "Free agent signee Kirk Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is more than capable of starting until Fernando Mendoza is ready to take over."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"At the same time, Mendoza has spent a fair amount of time ahead of the draft getting accustomed to the West Coast offense, and his strong processing ability could lead to a training camp battle," McFadden continued. "Let's not forget that the Raiders still have Aidan O'Connell, who is entering his fourth season."

Why Raiders Are Too Low

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I am not suggesting that Las Vegas should skyrocket up this list, but there are two teams at Nos. 27 and 26 who the Raiders should arguably be ahead of. The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons are those two teams.

Ironically, Cousins just came from Atlanta after two wasted years in the NFC South, having signed a four-year, $180 million contract in 2024. Between the contract that followed and the drafting of Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft, it is safe to say that Atlanta mishandled its quarterback situation. This offseason, the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal to compete with Penix Jr. for the starting job.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Titans have hired Robert Saleh as the head coach and Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator. Additionally, Tennessee drafted wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick to supply Cam Ward with a legitimate weapon. However, the Titans still feel like a year away from entering the "competent team" conversation.

I would argue that the Raiders hired the best head coach candidate in this year's cycle, and with $90 million in cap space, General Manager John Spytek did not waste the opportunity to pay up for upgraded talent. Las Vegas will easily outpace this ranking and could be a surprise playoff team in 2026.