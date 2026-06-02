Taking a Closer Look at Raiders' Safety Room
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As we progress through the offseason, we're taking closer looks at several of the Las Vegas Raiders' position groups.
We previously broke down the defensive end group. Today, we're breaking down the players in the safety room.
The Raiders don't have too many household names in that room, but they have a few quality players who have been solid contributors in the past. They're hoping for more out of that group this season under new Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard.
So, as we break down the position group, who are the Raiders' safeties? Let's see what Las Vegas has to work with.
The Starters: Jeremy Chinn & Isaiah Pola-Mao
It wasn't the best season by Pola-Mao's standards, as he has typically been an excellent rotational player and spot starter. However, he didn't perform particularly well in 2025 in the full-time starting role.
According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 27 receptions and five touchdowns, as opposing quarterbacks completed 67 percent of their passes targeting him. The Raiders need a big bounce-back campaign from Pola-Mao, or he risks losing his starting job.
Chinn, on the other hand, was formidable in his first season in Las Vegas. He finished with the second-most tackles in his career at 114, also recording two forced fumbles and a sack.
Chinn is a versatile defender who the Raiders can use near the line of scrimmage or back in coverage. His linebacker build makes him a capable run-stopper, and his athleticism makes him solid in coverage.
Pola-Mao faces competition for his starting spot, while Chinn is likely safe in the final year of his contract. We will see how training camp goes, though.
The Rookies: Treydan Stukes & Dalton Johnson
The Raiders made a move in the 2026 NFL Draft to land Stukes and selected his Arizona teammate, Dalton Johnson, in the fifth round.
Stukes is a supremely intelligent defender who can play multiple spots, but because of his ball-hawking tendencies and blazing speed, his best spot is likely at safety, and he should stay there.
Johnson can also play different spots because of his excellent run defense, and he could possibly be in contention to play in the slot. As of now, though, he remains a backup safety capable of playing cleanup snaps.
Stukes has a real shot to take a starting job because of his ability to take the football away, while Johnson should immediately be able to serve as quality depth.
Depth: Devin Lafayette, Tristin McCollum, Devyn Perkins, Tanner Wall
McCollum is the most experienced player in this group, entering his third season out of Sam Houston State. He has recorded 53 tackles and three passes defended in his career.
The other three are undrafted rookies who will be fighting for a spot on the roster or practice squad.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3