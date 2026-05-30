Why Raiders Will Get the Most From Two TE Sets

The Las Vegas Raiders have two tight ends on their roster capable of being serious playmakers and striking fear in opposing defenses.

Brock Bowers has quickly developed into one of the best in the league, while Michael Mayer is a productive player when he can remain on the field. The Raiders haven’t been able to utilize them both simultaneously, but that should change in 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

New head coach Klint Kubiak comes from the Kyle Shanahan tree, a major proponent of multiple-tight-end formations. While the Raiders used more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) than Kubiak’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, he will still incorporate it heavily.

There are a few factors that will allow Las Vegas to get the most out of its two talented tight ends. Here’s why Bowers and Mayer will share the field – and why they’ll both enjoy a great deal of success.

Personnel Usage

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks on field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we mentioned, Kubiak often uses 12 personnel. It allows his offense to be in somewhat of an unpredictable pre-snap state, with opposing defenses unaware of whether they’ll throw the ball to one of the tight ends or have one of them spring a block on a stretch run.

Kubiak should be able to use this to his advantage, as Bowers is a dynamic receiver, and Mayer has improved as a blocker. Both players can do each role well, but that’s where they’re respectively at their best.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

With multiple threats available because of Bowers and Mayer sharing the field, the Raiders may have a better offense than expected. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza throwing the ball, teams won’t know what to expect when the Raiders line up in 12 personnel.

League Trends

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kubiak will run his own offense, but so many teams are adopting multiple tight end looks because of what some of the top offenses in the league are doing.

In 2025, seven teams came out with 12 personnel more than 32 percent of the time, the Raiders among them at nearly 34 percent. In 2024, that number was only two (the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs).

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Now, you might be wondering, ‘If Las Vegas was running so much 12 in years past, why hasn’t it worked?’

If a bad offensive coach is running a system that doesn’t work, the players won’t thrive in it. Luke Getsy and Chip Kelly didn’t know how to efficiently use Bowers and Mayer. Kubiak will.

Las Vegas Raiders OC Chip Kelly | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Health has also been an issue for the Raiders’ tight ends in the last few years, and it’s no guarantee they stay healthy this season, but you have to go into the season assuming they’ll both be ready to go.

With (hopefully) full health and an offensive system that will benefit them, we should see the full Bowers-Mayer dynamic on full display.