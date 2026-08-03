The Raiders Should Consider This WR Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders offense looks to be one of the most improved in the NFL.

Their hiring of Klint Kubiak ensures they have a creative, proven offensive guru at the helm. He brought plenty of talent to the team, but there's one aspect of their roster that's still lacking.

WR Room

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Their lack of proven talent in the wide receiver room is somewhat mitigated by the fact that they have one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL, but it's something they should address sooner rather than later.

I think Jalen Nailor can make a sizable leap in Kubiak's scheme, and paired with Tre Tucker , that could be enough to get them by next season with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback. However, they lack someone with a higher ceiling to take the pressure off Fernando Mendoza once he inevitably takes over the reins of the offense.

Trade on the Horizon?

#Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte “would welcome a trade if the right situation presented itself,” per @MikeReiss.



Reiss notes that Boutte, who’s entering the final year of his contract, had a hot start to training camp but has cooled off the last few practices due to a lack of reps. pic.twitter.com/6Yem4bAjHS — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) August 2, 2026

Kayshon Boutte has been a reliable weapon for the New England Patriots these past couple of seasons, and he might be the weapon the Raiders need to boost their offense into a new stratosphere.

The Patriots just traded for AJ Brown, and he's now their WR1 without a doubt. There were times last season when, on their way to a Super Bowl appearance, Boutte was their main weapon, and he excelled at it.

Drake Maye tossing dimes all over the pitch.



📺: #NEvsJAX on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/t0Gu2fGxPb — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

On 10 fewer receptions in 2026, Boutte was 38 yards away from tying his career-high 589 receiving yards in 2025. He took a step forward in his development, and his big plays over the top of the field were a huge reason why Drake Maye was the runner-up for the MVP award last season.

The Raiders have their own players who project to be field stretchers and can take the top off defenses, but Boutte proved he could do it at a level the others haven't yet reached. Boutte is entering the final year of his contract, and the Patriots may be unwilling to pay him what he's seeking.

KAYSHON BOUTTE WHAT A CATCH! TOUCHDOWN @PATRIOTS!



HOUvsNE on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/x7qTM4n69m — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Because Boutte is on an expiring deal, a mid-round pick should be enough for the Raiders to get him through the door. Boutte gives them a receiver who can step in and become their top option, while still allowing their other receivers to thrive in their respective roles.

Even if he doesn't break out into this insanely productive receiver, his talent is something the Raiders want to have for the future of their franchise.