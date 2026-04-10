The New Raiders Will Be Guided by a Culmination of Journeys

The Las Vegas Raiders are determined to create a new identity and a new way of doing things. However, to do that, they will have to hang their hats on a new wave of talent that will breathe fresh air into a roster that has struggled.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Intangibles

Although it would be easy to point to contracts as the reason why Las Vegas was able to sign several notable players this offseason; there is more to the story for each of their new additions on the coaching staff and roster. Las Vegas has spent the season adding pieces on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders ' front office is depending upon a new collection of talent from both the professional and collegiate levels, respectively, to help turn things around. That will naturally bring together a large group of coaches and players with a wide array of experiences and lessons.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas signed arguably the best class of free agents of any team in the league this offseason. Most of those deals came with strong paydays for those new players. Still, multiple, including veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, noted that they had an internal feeling that Las Vegas was the right place.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Who knows, maybe my gut was wrong, but I got to go with my gut, and my gut said that this is where I needed to be,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“And you got to kind of take that for what it is and let the chips fall where they may. But I believe strongly you win with people, and I think getting around people that I felt really good about was probably a big reason why it made sense to me.”

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins, like several of the other free agents the Raiders recently signed, noted that the Raiders' coaching staff and the overall talent they are assembling drew him to join the cause. Cousins has plenty of money from his time around the league. Something bigger drew him to Las Vegas.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It's great to have people around you that are high-character, high-caliber people that'll raise your game as well. My football journey has been a journey of faith, and we prayed a lot about coming here and just felt in our gut we had a peace about it,” Cousins said.

“I remember it was kind of a head scratcher whether to go to Michigan State or not at the time, and Nick Foles was going as well, and we thought it might be a dead end, but we prayed about it, felt a peace about it, and went.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“You don't know what that's going to lead to, but you feel like you're doing the right thing. I had a similar feel this time around that I don't know where it's going to go, what it's going to lead to, but my gut says this is where I need to be, and we'll let it sort itself out from there."

As the Raiders move into a new era, every detail will matter. There is still no shortage of roster needs and other things that the Raiders must figure out. Yet it is evident that all involved are fully aware of how difficult the task they are about to take on is. A strong history and foundation will be key.