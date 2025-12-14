Why the Raiders Will Have Eagles on Upset Alert

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders do not have a chance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. However, everyone knows that anything is possible once the game is started. Las Vegas may still struggle on Sunday, but a new look depth chart chould spark a change.

Time will tell what happens, but the Raiders enter their Week 15 matchup with a chance to pull off arguably the league's most significant upset of the season.

Anything is Possible

The Raiders have an uphill battle on Sunday. Still, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently released his upset predictions for the weekend's slate of games. He believes the Raiders will somehow go to Philadelphia and win their first game in months. That is highly unlikely, but it undoubtedly possible.

"None of that will compare to the Eagles losing on Sunday in Philadelphia against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders as home favorites. The cherry on top in this defeat will be that it will come at the hands of former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett," Podell said.

Podell noted that "Pickett subbed in for an injured Geno Smith in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos, and he completed 8 of his 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown that came from 25 yards out.

"Pickett will be efficient, sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty will run wild and the Raiders will cause the city of Philadelphia to melt down after stunning the Eagles and extending their losing streak to four."

Las Vegas will closely monitor Pickett's performance on the field and will soon turn its focus to the team's leaders to help them through this rough patch. The Raiders' coaching staff will soon decide whether Smith can return over the next few weeks as the Raiders play easier opponents.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that although Pickett will start against the Eagles, he plans for Smith to return to the lineup whenever he is healthy, depending on how well Smith recovers from his injuries.

“It's going to all depend on how he responds to the treatment, and they're doing an elaborate process here to get him right and make sure that he's okay. And we won't know until we get through that,” Carroll said.

“We don't have any indicators yet, so I can't tell you. Am I concerned about him? I always want our guys to get back as soon as possible, and I know, as a competitor, he wants to get back out there as soon as he can possibly get there. And he will. He'll do that."

