Year 2 Will Be Monumental for Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders' productive offseason added so much talent on both sides of the ball that it should make life much easier for Las Vegas' playmakers this upcoming season. Second-year running back Ashton Jeanty should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Raiders' offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Return on Investment

The Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. Although Jeanty broke the franchise's rookie record for scrimmage yards, Las Vegas still finished last in the league in rushing yards. This was largely due to factors outside of Jeanty's control.

Still, when drafting a running back that high, expectations are equally as high. Las Vegas drafted Jeanty to impact the stat sheet and the win column. The Raiders' overall deficiencies severely impacted Jeanty. Many of those deficiencies were addressed in a major way this offseason.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Jeanty is a significant part of the Raiders' plans for the 2026 season and their plans for rebuilding beyond this season. Las Vegas upgraded the talent around Jeanty on the field and the coaching staff around Jeanty off of it. This season should be even more productive for Jeanty.

Considering the Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season and the league leader in interceptions, Jeanty's production was admirable. With his first professional season under his belt, Las Vegas is expecting even more from the talented running back.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is depending on its new coaching staff to enhance the development plan of the players currently on the roster. Jeanty is at the top of that list. How the Raiders fit Jeanty into Klint Kubiak's offense, as Kubiak is known for working well with running backs.

Quick Pace, Slow Motion

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As Jeanty would likely admit, as much as the Raiders' coaching staff and roster around him needed significant improvement, every player heading into their second season in the league needs improvement. Jeanty has worked hard this offseason to improve his end.

The Raiders' offseason has been well-rounded. Las Vegas' front office has done its part by supplying necessary talent on its coaching staff and new-look roster. Jeanty is in the midst of his first true offseason in the league. He has used it to help him prepare in a way he was unable to last offseason.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I'd say just my routine. Obviously, rookie year, you don't really get a true offseason, so still even this year, this is my like first real one, so figuring out how I want my diet to be, what time I want to train," Jeanty said after the first week of Organized Team Activities.

"Like when do I want to start training? When should I take a vacation? So, just dialing in all those things, so I can be ready to go."

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Jeanty went on to note that the game is starting to slow down for him as he enters his second season. Timing was an issue for Jeanty and the Raiders' offense last season. They hope that under better leadership and with additional talent, that will no longer be a concern.

"A lot slower, so just focusing in more on the details, what the defense is doing, how we're blocking things, coverage, all that type of stuff. So, it's definitely slowing down, and I think it's also just repetition as well. The more you rep it, the more the game slows down,” Jeanty said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There is no shortage of interesting aspects facing the 2026 Raiders. How Jeanty performs under improved circumstances will be one of them. Finding a way to make Jeanty a true threat every Sunday must be a focus of Kubiak's staff.