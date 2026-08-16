Young Raiders Fans Should Buy Stock in Moving Forward

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most promising up-and-coming teams in the NFL.

The team is loaded with young talent and a hot-shot head coach who helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl with his excellent play-calling. For a Raiders team that failed to execute offensively last season, Klint Kubiak is a welcome addition.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Young players need effective coaching, while coaches need talent for a team to be successful. The Raiders believe they have both, which is encouraging, considering where the franchise has been in the last few seasons.

This Raiders team has some young talent fans should watch for. Who are the players you should buy stock in this upcoming season?

Here are some promising young Raiders you should have your eye on.

Running Back Mike Washington Jr.

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with a top-10 pick, but they needed a reliable backup. That's where Washington comes in.

The fourth-round rookie out of Arkansas had a solid start to his NFL career with a six-carry, 63-yard performance in his first preseason game, with a 53-yard scamper that caught the national eye. He is a big running back with impressive speed and explosiveness, suggesting he should back up Jeanty well.

The Raiders hope Washington can keep it going when they take on the Houston Texans, which would solidify his chances of being the clear-cut RB2. Having two promising young running backs would be encouraging as the team tries to improve its disastrous run game.

Cornerback Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One of the most impressive performers for the Raiders during OTAs and training camp, Masses is a presence the team has needed for years.

After spending most of his career at Florida International, then transferring to California, Masses is a ball-hawking cornerback who knows how to take the football away. That type of presence has been absent from the Raiders for too long.

General Manager John Spytek focused on improving the secondary this offseason, and he trusts his young talent to be foundational moving forward. Masses is expected to be a major part of that.

Edge Rusher Keyron Crawford

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have sought a pass-rusher with a unique skill set like Crawford's for a long time.

Playing a unique role at Auburn as the 'buck' player, Crawford's objective was to get after the quarterback and make plays in the pass rush. He finished with 11.5 sacks in his collegiate career.

Crawford will be an important part of this Raiders defense moving forward, as defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can turn him loose against passing attacks. He may not be a three-down player immediately, but he will be effective almost immediately.