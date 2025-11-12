How Raiders' Makeshift Unit Will be Tested by the Cowboys
Starting with the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on a challenging slate of games.
Las Vegas' Focus'
The Cowboys recently added to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. After adding Kenny Clark to their roster earlier in the season, the Cowboys traded for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The addition of Williams has undoubtedly caught the attention of Pete Carroll and the Raiders.
Both Clark and Williams will give the Raiders' makeshift offensive line. Las Vegas has suffered several injuries to its starting offensive line, which does not bode well for their chances of success on Monday night. The Raiders' coaching staff must extract the most it can from the players they have.
Las Vegas entered the regular season unable to afford any injuries to their starting offensive line, only to suffer injuries to three of the five. That is the worst-case scenario for this Raiders team which hardly addressed the unit in an adequate manner over the offseason.
“Kenny’s always been a good player. Quinnen’s been a game wrecker, and this is the third big-time three technique we’ve faced in the last month or so. We’ll see how he factors in. He has not played for them yet, so this will be the first game, and we’ll see if we can take care of him," Carroll said on the 1-on-1 podcast.
“He is a big factor. They should be very excited about their program because the offense is doing what they’re counting on, and the defense is being kind of reconstructed. I think they’ll have a great future with [Brian Schottenheimer] at the helm," Carroll said.
“[Prescott has] got terrific receivers around him. They’re continuing to build this offensive line. They’re big and they like him. Devonte’s given them an aggressive running game. So, he’s got what he needs. That offense is one of the top-ranked offenses in the NFL. Their defense has really been their concern this year."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE