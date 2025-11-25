Maxx Crosby Explains Sideline Spat With Elandon Roberts

The Las Vegas Raiders season has had its fair share of heated moments.

Battling Raiders

After the Raiders ' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Maxx Crosby took to the “Let’s Go! with Matthew Stafford, Maxx Crosby, Peter King and Jim Gray" show and spoke about several things regarding the current start of the Raiders.

There were several noteworthy aspects of the Raiders' loss on Sunday, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The unit did all it could to keep the Raiders in the game long enough that their offense would figure things out, but that never happened, leading to a few tense moments.

One of those moments came when Crosby and Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts confronted each other on the sideline, visibly speaking to each other in an aggressive manner. Crosby noted moments like those are just a part of football. He and Roberts settled things quickly and moved on.

"That's part of the game. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, we're grown men and people are gonna have their opinions on certain things and it goes both ways. And when you have good relationships with your teammates and you're actually close, like sometimes you're gonna fight. It's just like having a brother," Crosby said.

"If anybody has a big brother or a younger brother, like, if you don't fight each other, you don't love each other. And me and E Rob, we're like brothers, you know what I mean? So we had a little disagreement. It wasn't pointing the finger, anything like that.

"We just got into it and shared our thoughts and Motherf—-d each other a couple times. We got over it, hugged it out about 20 minutes after that and it's over with. That's my guy, a guy I got a lot of respect for. Me and E Rob are boys. We're in a great place and we're all good.”

The Raiders are 2-9 and have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Las Vegas' season is all but lost at this point. Still, there are more than a few players on the Raiders' roster who individually still have something to compete for. Many players will have a chance to show what they can do.

The remainder of the season appears to be just as bleak as the first half of the season was. However, anything is possible in this league with the right leadership off the field and players on it. Time will tell if the Raiders have one or both of those things.

