Nose Tackles for Raiders to Consider in NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, evaluating all the top talent in this year’s class.

Head coach Klint Kubiak recently announced the team’s intentions to move to a 3-4 base defense . While this doesn’t mean the team will strictly operate out of that formation, that’s the defense opposing offenses will mostly see.

In a 3-4 base defense, teams need a big run-stopper up the middle, considering there are only three down linemen in that formation. Four linebackers are good for pass coverage, but space-eaters and run-stuffers are more valuable in that scheme. There are plenty of good defensive tackles in this draft class that the Raiders can play at the 0-tech spot. Who are some of the most notable names?

Let’s highlight three defensive tackles who would make sense for the Silver and Black, given the scheme change.

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone walks off the field after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Appropriately nicknamed ‘The Godfather,’ Corleone is an underrated man in the middle in this draft class. Corleone totaled 123 tackles, 17 for loss, three forced fumbles, a pass defended, and nine and a half sacks in his Bearcats’ career. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 340 pounds with nearly 32-inch arms, giving him excellent size for the position.

Corleone is expected to be a second-round pick, and he could be firmly in play for the Raiders at No. 36 overall, possibly even No. 67. His imposing presence up the middle would help Las Vegas handle some of the best running backs they face.

Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. has highlighted what Jackson would add to the Silver and Black, but let’s add a little more to it. Jackson finished his collegiate career with 129 total tackles, 12 for loss, a forced fumble, and seven and a half sacks. He spent time with Maryland and Miami before making his way to the Seminoles.

Jackson stands at a massive 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. He would be a large presence in the middle of the defensive line if the Raiders are able to snag him in the third round.

Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harris just turned in some incredible measurements at the Combine.

Zxavian Harris



Height: 6’8”

Weight: 330

Arm Length: 34 5/8”

Hand Size: 10” — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 26, 2026

The experienced tackle appeared in 52 games in his Rebels career, totaling 123 career tackles, 17.5 for loss, a forced fumble, three passes defended, an interception, and five and a half sacks.

Harris has been slept on throughout the draft process, but that should not be the case after his incredible measurements. The Raiders may get lucky and steal him on day three.

