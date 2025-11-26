Inside the Raiders: Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, Brennan Carroll and What Happens Next

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) 2025 season has been nothing less than a disaster. That is a fact that cannot be ignored.

But that doesn’t mean the team can’t still accomplish some very significant things that can set the stage for 2026 and beyond.

The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with Chip Kelly, the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL. Now is the time for this once-feared franchise to address the systemic issues that have long troubled it.

Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast digs into multiples issues around the Silver and Black.

Issue Abound

Geno’s obscene gesture

· Firing of Chip Kelly

· Greg Olson, the Player Caller

· Brennan Carroll’s Job

· Pete Carroll’s Influence

· Mark Davis Must Do One Thing

You can watch the entire podcast below:

ComePETE

Pete Carroll, after firing Chip Kelly and placing Greg Olson as the new play caller, discussed the state of the franchise. We have a partial transcript below.

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Okay, as was reported, we made a move last night on the coordinator spot with Chip [Kelly], and we talked it through, and this was a decision that we made for the organization that we had to do. At this time, Greg Olson is working to put together this game plan, and we're getting going. He's going to be the play caller, and we haven't finalized the workings of anything past that at this point, but our guys are game planning and getting after it right now."

Q: So, Greg Olson is the play caller for this game in particular; it's not decided how it will look for the rest of the season?

Coach Carroll: "No, Greg's [Olson] going to take over the play calling, and he's got years of experience. He's been a coordinator for 13 years in the league, and we've been together before. He knows me inside and out, and I think it's a really fortunate opportunity that we have a guy that has that much background to step into this role."

Q: When you make a move like this, obviously it's not developing the way you want to see, it's not playing the way you want to see it, but what would you say that the fundamental differences have been for why it got to this point and why you felt the need to fire somebody at this point?

Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I hate that we had to do this at this time. This is just uncharted waters, basically, but we worked for a long time trying to come together and communicating so it fits the style of play that we want to play with. And we didn't quite get it done, and I could feel it coming, and I was working at it, and Chip [Kelly] was working at it, and he's been a phenomenal coach, and his past is extraordinary of all the things he's accomplished, but at this time, I just felt like we needed to take the next step, and we were kind of staying the same and staying the same, and so it wasn't good enough for our fans and for our guys. And so, that's why we made the move."

Q: With a change in the offensive direction, do you anticipate the usage of the offensive line to change?

Coach Carroll: "We got the guys we got, and so we're going to continue to have our guys battle to show what they can do and have their play time and what they earn during the week. But more so, it's trying to get everybody connected with, really, the approach and the philosophy that really I've stood for for a long time. And so, we gave our guys a lot of leeway because of with the respect we have for the coaches, but it just hasn't quite gotten right, and I think we can do better."

Q: How difficult was it to get a true evaluation of the offense with the struggles of the offensive line?

Coach Carroll: "Well, it's hard, and we just played a great defense, and they're second ranked defense in the league, or whatever they are. Fantastic group up front, and they couldn't have made it harder than they did. We had plans, and we executed the plans to try to stop the big dog on one side, and the other guys got hot. And so, it became a kind of a steamroller. And so, we got the guys we got, so we got to make them the best we can possibly make them. We got to take advantage of their strengths and attempt to minimize the weaknesses. And so, that's what we're after, and the communications for us on our staff and with Oly [Greg Olson] and myself and other coaches will be really clear because we do have background, and so we should move ahead quickly."

