Pete Carroll's Message to Raider Nation Following Raiders' Latest Blunder
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders continue to lose games as their season has reached a new low. The Raiders and the Cleveland Browns were 2-8 entering Sunday's matchup against each other. Yet, even with a rookie quarterback making his first start in the league, the Browns were better.
Las Vegas spent another Sunday running around the football field with seemingly no purpose on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders continue to look like an offensive team that has no idea what it is doing.
Watch Carroll Discuss
Below is a transcript of Pete Carroll's message.
On "reassuring" the fans after hitting 2-9 on the season...
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Well, something good is just about to happen, and if you can hold onto that mentality, then you keep believing that you can turn and make things happen. That's kind of what has guided me for all these years. I've never been here, but it doesn't change. That's the approach, that's the outlook.
Yeah, it's disappointing that they turned out a great crowd, and they were loud and helping, and all of that, that they walked away here so satisfied. We're pretty disappointed about this one, but if you don't score, you can't win, and we couldn't score. It was an incredible game of defense on both sides, their team, our team. The numbers are, whatever, they're next to nothing.
“We had opportunities to make big plays, and we didn't hit them. Quarterback was under duress the entire time, so our ability to match up with their pass rush didn't work out well. We're really disappointed that we weren't able to find the place that could have given us the field change and the switch so that you have a chance to knock one in and get out of there.
Unfortunately, this is a crew that calls the most penalties in the NFL, and they hit right on their head, their number that they always call. We knew that; we had a strategy about it. We were trying to stay out of their targets, their sight lines, and we didn't get it done.
“We endured a number of penalties, but there were a couple really big ones that really made a difference in the game and changed the field position drastically. I know you all want to know, where does it go with the quarterback versus the pass rush, but we had to protect the quarterback a whole lot better than we did.
We tried the guys we thought had the best shot to do it. Willie [Will Putnam] turned his ankle, and so Cap [Alex Cappa] got in there for a little bit, and then he went back. I think Will came back in the game at the end. He may have been able to return, but we had a bunch of scheme, we had a bunch of strategy for slowing the thing down, but we couldn't hold up, and it was really unfortunate."
On the likelihood of starting rookies Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant after the offensive line struggled today...
Coach Carroll: "That's one way to look at it. You could just try something else, but we watch practice every day, and we watch the film. We do our work to make our evaluations, and those guys are going to have their day. They're going to have their time, maybe sooner than later, but based on what we've seen and what we know, we give it the best shot we can."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE