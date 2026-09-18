3 Matchups That Will Decide Raiders’ Fate in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from an exciting Week 1 win to a much more formidable opponent in Week 2. Their season-opening win makes it fair to believe they have turned over a new leaf. A road win against the Los Angeles Chargers would make it even more fair to assume.

Things haven't gone the Raiders' way in recent seasons, especially in the division. Las Vegas has spent the past few seasons firmly in last place within the AFC West. Sunday's matchup against the Chargers could be their first step toward climbing out of the division's cellar.

Below are three matchups that will determine the outcome of Sunday's AFC West matchup, and whether or not Las Vegas is the team that leaves on top.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New-Look Raiders' Offense vs. More-Established Chargers' Defense

One of Las Vegas' biggest strengths heading into their matchup against the Chargers is technically also one of their biggest weaknesses. As they enter their second regular-season game as a team, the Raiders are very much still a work in progress, especially on offense.

The opposite is true for Los Angeles as a whole: Los Angeles has been together significantly longer than Las Vegas. The Chargers have home-field advantage and have played together longer. It will be worth noting how much continuity, or the lack thereof, impacts the game.

Las Vegas hopes its early-season opponents' lack of intel on it will help negate its limited time together. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts on his unit's upcoming matchup against a more established Chargers team.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think this defense is very talented. They've been together. A lot of those guys have been together for a long time. They're talented. They're a veteran-led group,” Janocko said on Thursday.

“The stats speak for themselves and what they've done in the past and what you expect them to do going forward. This is a heck of a challenge for us, and we're excited for the challenge. But there's a lot of talent on that defense, they've been very successful for a long time."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defensive Line, LBs vs. Chargers' Offensive Line, Ground Game

Last week against the Dolphins, Las Vegas' defense held Miami to 74 rushing yards. Miami's quarterback was the team's leading rusher. The Raiders' defensive line and linebackers played a significant role in that. Las Vegas' defense also registered five sacks on the day.

Whether it was stopping the Dolphins on the ground or disrupting their passing game enough to throw them off rhythm, Las Vegas' defensive line and linebackers helped dictate the game. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball. He will not be shy about doing so Sunday.

The Raiders will need their defensive line and linebackers to lead the way once again, as they are undoubtedly the strength of this team. Las Vegas invested heavily in both sides of the ball this offseason, but it is clear this may legitimately be a defense-driven Raiders team.

Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard recently praised the defensive line's performance against the Dolphins.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Execution fuels emotion, so if you execute at a high level everybody's getting excited. When everybody's getting excited, good things happen. And it's not just one person. Malcolm [Koonce] is right in that category too. He's an energy giver. He makes a play and starts headbutting people. Kwity did that. As a coach, you want to feel that from everybody,” Leonard said.

Raiders' Secondary vs. Chargers' WRs

The Chargers are too potent an offense not to create and convert on their fair share of opportunities. Many of the young players in Las Vegas' young defensive backfield will face one of their stiffest challenges since entering the National Football League.

Despite Los Angeles' Week 1 loss, Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is well-known for his offensive play-calling ability. The Raiders' defensive backs appear to have more room for error, assuming they continue to rush the passer effectively, but the unit must be on high alert.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert will get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible to help beat the Raiders' pass rush. Las Vegas' defensive backs cannot let Herbert and his receivers get on a roll.

Pass deflections and limiting yards after catch will be just as critical for the Raiders' defensive backfield as sacks and pressures from elsewhere on the defense.