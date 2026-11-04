Hondo's Mailbag: Raiders Fans’ Demands Are Simple and Legitimate

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) face another potential Super Bowl-caliber test this weekend as they head to Santa Clara, California, to face the San Francisco 49ers (6-1).

Before they head out on Friday, the Silver and Black have had the chance to enjoy overachievement in the midst of a Raiders rebuild, and they are excited.

Raider Nation Speaks

Each week, I ask Raider Nation, an elite group who take their fandom as more of a way of life than just a game, besides the win, what are they looking for from their team.

The response was overwhelming and widespread.

Jeanty and Washington

More jeanty catching out of the backfield while Washington shoots the gaps behind the O line.



- more manufactured pressure in Purdy's face all game. — LONE RAIDER (Nomad) (@blkman35) November 3, 2026

I believe we will continue to see more Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) on first and second down, and Jeanty on third down. I don't think this precludes Jeanty from getting some reps early and MWJ late, but I do think the vast majority will go as I originally described.

The Raiders need Jeanty and MWJ. I told you this before Kubiak was hired, when I explained the system he wants and covets: a dual-back system, and now we are seeing it come into focus. GM John Spytek even referenced Kubiak's desire to land MWJ, and it has paid off.

Stop the Run

Can they stop the run — Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19) November 3, 2026

Until the Raiders can stop the run, they can’t have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. I am not saying or implying they have those now; they don’t, but seeing improvement this season, addressing it intently this offseason via free agency and the NFL Draft, and getting right in 2027 are the keys to being a legitimate perennial NFL Playoff team starting in 2028.

Raider Nation Unite

Raider fans taking over Santa Clara — INGLEWOOD_WONKA_FRESH (@WonkaFresh) November 3, 2026

While Raider Nation always travels and shows up, I'd be shocked if they could take over that stadium on this day. I expect a decent contingency, and they will be heard, but taking over? That is a tall task, but I can tell you that since I started covering this team, I am more amazed every week than the last.

On Sunday in New Jersey, Klint Kubiak praised the fans, saying, "I want to start by thanking the fans, especially in the fourth quarter. The silver and black was out. We heard them, they were loud, and they

supported us from pregame, through the game, and especially in that fourth quarter. That was really special, so I'm

really grateful for our fans." Every week, these fans impress.

This Is Tackle Football

To be able to tackle someone before they gain 20 yards 👏! — Aaron Schlesinger (@AaronSchle64500) November 3, 2026

I can’t agree more. Tackling across the NFL is terrible, but it's been embarrassing for the Raiders. Poor tackling cost them the game against the Buffalo Bills, and it has impacted them multiple times every week.

The NFL has to do something to address this, as it is hurting the product, but fans love points, and there is no doubt the poor tackling has cost the Raiders.

Woefully inadequate.

Sitting on the Dock of the Bay

Don’t get embarrassed . There’s Still fans here in the bay that have family on the 9er side. Make us proud — GIANTR8RKING (@SCybrog39824) November 4, 2026

I find this fascinating, as only a handful of Raiders remain on the roster from Oakland, but the fan base is firmly entrenched in this dynamic. This game is going to be off the charts emotionally for the fans, but for those players with no Oakland resume, I wonder how much those few veterans can impart.

Zuhner Rather Than Later

Raiders will win by 1 on a Matt Gay field goal.



I’m looking to see how Trey Zuhn handles his 2nd career start against a good Dline. — North Syde T (@204Raiderz) November 4, 2026

As you know, in several of my mock drafts, I had the Raiders wanting and taking the young man. The defensive line of the 49ers is very good, much better than the Jets', and I expect him to perform well. He is going to take his lumps and have his learning curve, but he has all of the ingredients to be a star in this league and a long-term answer for the Silver and Black.

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