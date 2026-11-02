3 Overreactions to Raiders Ending Winless Skid vs. Jets

It wasn't pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column for the first time since September, ending a streak of 11 consecutive losses in November and a four-game losing streak that lasted all of October.

For the last four weeks, it looked like this week would be the week the Raiders could get back into the win column. Now, they sit at 4-4, still in the thick of things, and may have to win in high-scoring games to have a chance this season. With that in mind, here are some overreactions to Sunday's win against the New York Jets.

Mike Washington Jr. Is RB1…for Now

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kubiak effectively made rookie Mike Washington Jr. the early-down running back, carrying the ball 25 times for 83 yards, while Ashton Jeanty got most of his work done on third down in pass protection and the receiving game. Instead of Caleb Rogers or Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders started rookie Trey Zuhn III at right guard for the first time.

These moves have made Washington the effective No. 1 running back for the Raiders' offense, regardless of the talent that Jeanty possesses. It's unclear whether Jeanty will get going at any point this season, but for now, Washington is the one to carry the load.

No One Is Saving Raiders Defense

This is the reality of a team committing to a rebuild. If the Raiders were 6-2 fighting for the AFC West lead, I'd be on board with them making a move for a defensive tackle, edge rusher, or defensive back. Yet I don't see this happening, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will have to make do with what he has.

There is too much inconsistency in the secondary; the linebackers can find a clear lane to the ball carrier because the defensive tackles are being pushed off the ball and combo-blocked; and the edge rushers opposite Maxx Crosby remain ineffective. No one is saving this defense anytime soon, and Raiders fans will have to deal with it.

Brock Bowers Is the Best Tight End in Football

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a question for me, no matter how good Trey McBride is in Arizona; Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the game and easily one of the most ridiculous receiving threats in the NFL.

This is a player who missed two games to start the year and is continuing to dominate any linebacker or defensive back covering him, as he added seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets.

He is impossible to beat at the catch point and is a dangerous threat in the open field. With the way Kubiak deploys Bowers in the passing game, he is a force multiplier on offense.