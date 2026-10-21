What Raiders Learned About AFC West in Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third consecutive game after falling to the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in Week 6.

While we learned a lot about the Raiders , the Silver and Black gained invaluable knowledge about the rest of its division rivals. Here's what Las Vegas learned about the rest of the AFC West in Week 6.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker III Should Be in MVP Race

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) tackles during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't the best performance of the season. However, the Chiefs still coasted by the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6. That being said, Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. The 5-foot-9, 211-pound running back has completely transformed Kansas City's offense, proving to be the most impactful free agency signing of the offseason.

Again, the Chiefs' offense wasn't the best it's been this season, but their floor is exponentially higher with Walker III in the backfield . Through five games, the Super Bowl LX MVP has 665 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Denver Broncos: May Be in the Market for Quarterback in 2027

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 last Thursday, improving its record to 4-2. However, the Broncos won in spite of quarterback Bo Nix. The third-year signal caller completed 17-of-27 passes for 107 yards, averaging four yards per attempt. This isn't a one-off situation for the 26-year-old quarterback. In five of six games, Nix has averaged 5.5 yards or fewer on pass attempts.

The Broncos have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, highlighted by one of the best defenses. Despite that, they don't feel like a true contender because of subpar play from Nix, who is completing 60.3 percent of his passes while attempting 5.6 yards per pass. If Nix's ineptitude continues and the Broncos either miss or flame out in the playoffs, head coach Sean Payton could aggressively pursue another option in the draft or free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers: Major Changes Coming

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the field with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs, plummeting their record to 0-6. Mike McDaniel's joining the staff as the offensive coordinator was supposed to elevate the offense's operation . Instead, the Chargers' offense is one of the worst units in the league, averaging 15.0 points per game (30th), 190.2 passing yards per game (27th), and having a 34.1 third-down conversion rate (27th).

Jim Harbaugh has fielded several questions about potential changes on the coaching staff. The veteran head coach has said that everything is on the table. Regardless of what changes occur in the coming weeks, Los Angeles is already staring down a lost season.