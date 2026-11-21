HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) are in Denver to take on the Broncos (7-2) on Sunday, and ahead of this game, several storylines need —and deserve —to go under the microscope.

The Storylines

The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, but also in the midst of this specific 2026 season, and have their eyes on the future. Three distinct storylines, all wrapped together. Let’s discuss them all.

The Rebuild

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Last December, the Raiders made the organizational decision to move on from Pete Carroll and began pursuing a three-year rebuilding plan. The first year of 2026 brought an enormous amount of work in identifying a head coach, staff, schemes, players, support staff, and more.

GM John Spytek, along with Mark Davis and Tom Brady (The dominant organizational voice), knew that they would approach 2026 as the foundational year.

2027 would allow this organizational juggernaut to analyze and research all of 2026's accomplishments and use 2027 as a “Get right” year.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

I asked Spytek about the legendary analytical nature of him, Tom Brady, and Klint Kubiak. It is that nature in which they are all evaluating the progression of the 2026 season, and the lens of the microscope that will be used to analytically assess where the Silver and Black are once they head into the offseason and phase two of Get Right.

“I would not say that I am analytical, just thorough and a lot of depth. You’re always looking for an edge. Your ability to process, maintain, and use a lot of information is huge at my job, or quarterback, or a head coach. It was cool to see the depths that Klint would go, just like Tom (Brady) would go to as a player."

Phase three of this rebuilding process is 2028. If the Raiders make the NFL playoffs before 2028, that is candy, but everyone is on notice that in 2028 the franchise expects to be in the playoffs every year. Not as a cyclical, every-five-year celebration, but like the New England Patriots when Tom Brady was their QB: every year.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

2026: Foundational

The Raiders found their guy, ironically their first choice in Klint Kubiak, and he assembled a terrific staff of both youth and experience.

He hired his offensive and defensive coordinators, both rising stars around the NFL, but neither had ever sat in that chair. Like their new boss, they would have a learning curve, as would a roster full of young players.

While there is no covering up or glossing over mistakes, each would be used as a growth and teaching moment, not a battering ram of failure. Gone are the days of a historic franchise firing people at the whim of every social media post by a fan, or message board that threw out the next hope.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders were going to stick with the plan.

The organization, from the ownership group to the janitors, knew this roster was thin; at some positions they didn’t even have a player, and in multiple spots, they were young. No panic, no rush to make a move to silence the keyboard warriors; it was about sticking to the plan.

In light of this mindset, let’s go back to last week versus the Seattle Seahawks.

If you had compared the Raiders last season to the defending Super Bowl champions, you had the best and the worst team in football. There was no great dichotomy in the prestigious league.

John Spytek, Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite that, Kubiak and ultimately DC Rob Leonard’s defense only gave them 21 points, and the Silver and Black lost by one score. Leonard’s goal is to hold every team to 20 or fewer points, but doing that versus the world champions was an unexpected success.

Was the Raiders defense pretty? No! Did they magically find a cornucopia of new players? No! Did they find some supernatural oats to make the oatmeal before the game that made young players grow up? Nah. It was ugly, but who cares about ugly? It is about improvement, a commitment to excellence and rebuilding in 2026. They showed that. So this week I asked Kubiak if he could find some solace in his hyper-competitive mindset for what happened last week.

Kubiak surprised me. You could see the mental battle in his head before he spoke. Kubiak is highly intelligent; in fact, he is a borderline genius in how he sees the game of football. So he answered me as he always does, both genuinely and conflicted, wanting to win everything now.

“Yeah, well, like I said, we’re supporting our coaches, we’re supporting our players, and we’re focused on growth, and we're focused on getting better at the fundamentals and the little details. I think the positives of (Seattle Game) are that you see the fruits of having your guys’ back, standing behind them. Instead of bailing on them, you fix the problems, you keep getting better, and you give guys opportunities. You give new guys chances if someone’s not getting it done. So, we just keep trying to improve as a team, as a coaching staff.”

2027: Get Right

As the 2026 season's end comes into focus with the team's Week 11 game on Sunday, multiple storylines are already emerging for the 2027 offseason. They are still anemic on the defensive and offensive lines, young at defensive back and wide receiver, lack a WR1, and have multiple holes. They already have a good idea of which guys on the roster don’t fit and which do. They are learning about the strengths and weaknesses of their staff, and what needs to be fixed across the organization.

Kubiak continually stresses to his players and staff that they should always be learning, so I asked him this week what he has learned about himself this year, and the introspective first-year head coach took us into his thought process.

“Obviously, I’ve learned how big of an operation this is, and how it takes a team to go win a football game. It's every week I’m learning new things. But the great thing about this whole experience is surrounding yourself with excellent people, and from our personnel staff to our coaching staff to our players, I could not have come into a better situation with the type of people.”

2028: Substantive Success

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Obviously, the franchise isn’t in 2028 yet, nor 2027, for that matter. But getting to this point is on the map. Once the team flips the calendar to 2028, the map adds the next destination: an AFC West title, and of course Super Bowls.

But they will never get there if they cut any corners, like the ignorantly bandied-about on social media trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., which intelligently didn’t happen. Or even a far different scenario.

The Raiders were very interested in Quentin Nelson, but the cost didn’t fit into the holes that remained to be filled, so while he is a great player, the cost was too high.

But at no point during this season have I been more convinced than this week. I spoke to multiple players, and several told me how much they love this staff. Everyone is on the same page. That continuity wasn’t anywhere to be seen last year.

One player told me last year, “F—k me, man, I got three mother f—kers telling me to do my job three mother f—king ways. It’s bull (excrement). What sucks is they all know what they are doing, so they all make sense, but damn, can we just f—king pick one way to do it?”

That is what made last year’s collapse so bad. No one was out to sabotage anyone; all the parties involved were good people. It was simply a comedy of errors, wrapped in good intentions, and failed order. It would have been much easier to endure if there was the proverbial bad guy, but there wasn’t.

Players who were here last year and new guys are all raving about the “Demanding” staff, but a staff in which everyone is speaking one language. Raider Nation should recognize that.

Have you ever taken a long trip and even when your GPS tells you that you are on the right road, signs are reassuring? When your players are saying it, on and off the record, unprovoked, that is a big deal, a very big deal.

Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I asked Kubiak about that this week. His answer drove home the importance of that, even more.

“I think when you put a staff together so late, we were very fortunate that there were people available that you have familiarity with, that you’ve worked with before, that you’ve been through adversity with, and then you’ve got to hit on the guys that you haven’t. That’s obviously a major point of emphasis for the whole team, getting everybody on the same page, and I think that’s a complete work in progress. You’re always working toward being better there, but that’s the only way that the players can have confidence is if there is a unified message.”

Reality vs. Fiction

The Raiders could win this game on Sunday. Would it be an upset? Yes, but not a shock. The Raiders have almost beaten multiple teams this year that are much better than the Broncos. So while you can, and should, enjoy the overachieving chase of the NFL playoffs in 2026, 2027 is coming into focus. Eleven months into this rebuild, Tom Brady, Mark Davis, John Spytek, and Klint Kubiak are still sticking to the plan.

Zero panic, zero concern, and zero hesitancy. It has only been eleven months, but they have been the most disciplined, purposeful, and strategic in decades. That tells an enormous story.

Hate & Love

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

So what do I hate? The Raiders Nation are the most amazing fans in the NFL; they have been put through so much by this franchise. I feel bad because they want what has been promised for decades and undelivered: “Just Win, Baby.” I hate that this is a three-year process.

What do I love? The leadership of this organization respects the fans as I do. They know they deserve better. They know they are frustrated, and they won't deviate from the plan.

Years ago I heard a story that applies perfectly to this situation.

A surgeon was on duty, and his son was in a car wreck. Doctors do not like to perform major surgery on family, but this was an emergency, and the son’s life was in danger.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The father had to amputate a limb or his child would die. When the son asked if the dad was going to hurt him, he gently said, “Yes, son, I am. But I won’t harm you.”

The Raiders brass could have made dumb moves that would have served as a balm for the Raider Nation’s wounds. Only to head into another offseason, directionless and discombobulated.

That is not the case. They knew this was a tough two years, and 2028 would be the reward—a franchise back in the NFL playoffs every year.

The Violator | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We do not live in a society that responds and embraces delayed gratification. I hate for the fans that they have to wait, but I love and respect the plan. Not as a fan, but as a football analyst, I respect those who show respect for the plan.

Last year I was accused of hating the Raiders. This year I am accused of being a mouthpiece. I am ok with that. I am not a cheerleader or a hater; I report what is going on. Last year was an embarrassment ot this storied, iconic franchise. That is not the case this year.

Plan your work, and work the plan. You can love and hate it at the same time.

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