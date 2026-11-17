HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 4-6 on the year, but to those who are informed, they are in the midst of an extraordinary metamorphosis.

Reality

For over two decades, the storied Silver and Black franchise has languished in mediocrity. As soon as the fan base went ballistic, wholesale changes occurred that, whether they made sense or not, happened, abandoning the previous work and, while never publicly acknowledged, sending the Raiders back to the drawing board to fix the problem.

Reset Reminder

At no time was it clearer than when Mark Davis and his advisors hired Tom Telesco, who had just been fired by his fellow AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. He had spent the previous 11 seasons as the Chargers' general manager, from 2013 to 2023.

The firing of Telesco by the Bolts was shocking around the NFL, but not for the reasons those judging superficially would think. With the Chargers, Telesco's NFL Draft class success in hitting on blue-chip first-round talent like Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Rashawn Slater was unquestioned. His low was an abysmal 84–95 overall record across three different head coaches, including his last, which was an epic failure.

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco | Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, Sports Illustrated

I have a very close friend who worked in LA with Telesco, and vehemently defended him for several poor decisions, which my friend laid squarely at the feet of an ownership group that left “Less than desired football IQ.”

As a testament to his integrity, despite my private and public criticism (including in private, offering specifics that I was aware of through my friend), Telesco refused to blame ownership for anything. He could have defended ownership in public and in our private conversations, but he didn't. It happens all the time in this league. He never did.

That is why, to this day, I consider it an honor to call him a friend.

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Telesco was hired as the Silver and Black general manager, a role that lasted only one season, from January 2024 until he was fired in January 2025. ​With the Raiders, his biggest high was nailing the 2024 draft class by landing All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers at 13th overall and starting right tackle Delmar “DJ” Glaze, The Mule, in the third round, LB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg in the fifth round, and burgeoning special teams star Dylan Laube in the sixth.

He inherited a first-year coach in Antonio Pierce, whom ownership hired before his selection, and a WR that I would best classify, in my opinion, as me-first diva, in Davante Adams.

Additionally, he signed free-agent splash Christian Wilkins, who suffered a season-ending foot injury, and oversaw a 4–13 season in which, other than the Wilkins injury, which he had no control over, virtually nothing he did failed, but several things he didn’t do.

Today

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco, and owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

It is ridiculous to me that, given the quality of so many NFL GMs, Telesco is not in one of the coveted 32 NFL chairs.

Additionally, the regime change that ousted him lasted only one year with Pete Carroll and a total collapse in 2025.

The Raiders have moved on, and despite Tom Brady remaining the dominant voice, things have changed since they trusted GM John Spytek with a louder voice last year.

The Raiders' rebuild is in full swing, and good things are happening as they finally show a true commitment to excellence, not just a mantra echoed to stir the faithful.

Telesco Praises the Silver and Black

Speaking on AM 570 in Los Angeles, Telesco said of the trade of Kirk Cousins and the development of Fernando Mendoza, “I think they played this quarterback transition period perfectly. And they had a plan going in; they talked about the plan right after they drafted Fernando Mendoza, as far as how they were going to approach this season. And they stuck to the plan.”

Telesco then dropped a truth bomb on the organization’s past, but also offered high praise for what is happening now. He continued, “Believe me, from someone who has worked there, that hasn’t always been the case. So right now they had a plan, they totally stuck to it, and it's worked out perfectly.”

Telesco said out loud what multiple people have said quietly over the years, and I have reported it loudly.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Ownership deserves the blame for the past, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve praise for the present discipline and success.

Telesco has the right to be bitter; his integrity doesn’t allow that. But he's a voice of reason, and yet another NFL executive singing the praises of the unified front of Mark Davis, Brady, Spytek, and Kubiak.

Telesco's stamp of approval says a lot when you see it through the lens of what he endured here. It should encourage Raiders fans.

Las Vegas Raiders' Antonio Pierce, and Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

A few simple words should be Viagra to the soul of Raider Nation. A few words that haven’t been said around here in decades: “They stuck to the plan.” You may not have expected to hear that kind of praise from a fired employee, but the fact that you are should tell you a lot. After years of being kicked in the butt, the Raiders are finally earning pats on the back.

Davis, Brady, and Spytek all got a slap on the back. After years of this franchise getting kicked in the butt, it should tell the amazing fans, who see their fandom as a way of life, that good things are happening in year one of the Kubiak regime.

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