Trade Options That Would Instantly Elevate the Raiders' Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason with a bang, signing several of the best free agents available early in free agency. Las Vegas' front office stayed true to its promise to do what it could to improve the roster. They did so with smart, sensible moves.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trade Not Necessary

The Raiders entered the offseason in a position of power. They had more money to spend than any team in the National Football League, and 10 draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick. Even with all of the roster holes they had at the start of free agency, Las Vegas was far from desperate.

Las Vegas has less money to spend, after spending over $200 million early in free agency. Yet, they still rank near the top of the league in free cap space. They still are far from desperate, especially after solid roster additions in free agency. However, one of the Raiders' first offseason moves was a trade.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Type* of Trade(s) the Raiders Should Make

Before the Raiders made their splash additions in free agency, they struck a trade with the Buffalo Bills for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. The trade helped address arguably the Raiders' most pressing need aside from its offensive line.

The trade was also the type of move the Raiders should try to make more of. Trading for Johnson is far from groundbreaking, but it addresses a significant need with a player who has started nearly 90 NFL games. Few could have predicted the Raiders' trading for Johnson, but it is a valuable move.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) moves past Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Those are the types of trades the Raiders must look to make. It does not have to be a well-known player, but an experienced, under-the-radar player at a position of need, at an affordable cost. It is up to Raiders general manager John Spytek to continue searching for those types of players.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Other Trade Factors

It must be remembered that free agency just started less than two weeks ago. The draft is also on the horizon. After the moves the Raiders have already made, they would be wise to move cautiously between now and the draft, and refrain from overextending themselves financially.

The draft will give the Raiders an additional 10 players that can help fill out the roster much more than it is now. With a new coaching staff, and even more players yet to be added, Las Vegas should consider holding off on most moves until after then.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, Spytek knows the Raiders must make sensible moves to fix roster issues before the draft. There is a fine line for Spytek and the Raiders' front office to walk over the next few weeks. They have had a strong start to the offseason so far.

"Yeah, that's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can," Spytek said.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images