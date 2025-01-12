BREAKING: Raiders DC Graham Interviews For Jaguars HC Job Today
The Las Vegas Raiders are not the only team looking for their next head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars have also fired their head coach and have started their search for a new one.
The Jaguars had another disappointing season. The team went 4-13 and did not meet the expectations they had this past season. The Jaguars could not find success with a young talented team. Now that they are in the offseason there are major changes coming before next season down in Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson after the end of the season. Pederson did his best with the team he had and dealt with a lot of injuries to key players in his last season with the Jaguars.
One of the candidates for the job is Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Graham has served as the Raiders defensive coordinator since 2022. Last offseason Graham got interest from other teams as well for a head coaching job, but he returned to the Silver and Black.
On Saturday, Graham completed his interview with the Jaguars.
"We have completed an interview with Patrick Graham for our Head Coach vacancy," said the Jaguars X/Twitter page.
Every season since coming to Las Vegas Graham's defenses have improved each year. This past season, he did a great job managing all the key injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Graham was left to play a lot of rookies and young players. He did his best and all the players that stepped out on the field played with confidence and played hard all year.
Now that Raiders owner Mark Davis has moved on from Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, Graham can be on the move as well. Graham's contract with the team expired as well.
"Whether it's players or coaches, as you get older you get more expensive so they're always trying to replace you with younger players," said Graham about how a defense is built over time. "That's how the rosters are constructed. The young players are going to play, especially in a collision sport like this. But it's always valuable because those guys are hungry for the information. All my older players that I've had are really good players. They're always hungry for information."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE