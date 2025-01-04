Was Patrick Graham Evasive on Future with the Raiders?
During this past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders offered defensive coordinator Patrick Graham extension. Graham turned down the offer but remained with the team, giving him a chance to look for a job elsewhere this upcoming offseason.
He has done a solid job as the Raiders' defensive coordinator, making the most out of what he has been given. To be exact, he has routinely been given one of the lowest-paid rosters in the National Football League.
Still, Graham has done wonders with the Raiders defense since arriving a few years go.
"I'll be miserable the next day because we're not going to be fighting for the playoffs," Graham said. "I think it's the eighth or ninth year in a row haven't been to the dance and, I mean, I was spoiled with Tom [Brady], Bill [Belichick], Vince [Wilfork] and those guys my first seven years and then my one year at the Giants.
However, he was noticibly avoidant of any questions surrounding his future, when asked if he wants to be in Las Vegas for a second consecutive time, he still did not answer convincngly.
"I'll be honest with you; I'm going to be miserable. My kids aren't going to be around me, my wife's not going to be around me. I'm going to be going through situations as I'm watching the games. But I'm so thankful that Dante Scarnecchia told me my first year we lost in the wild card, I think he asked me if I'd watched the games, and I said no. And for the divisional round, he said, 'You've got to learn from it. You've got to digest it. You've got to learn from it for when the opportunity comes.'
"So, reluctantly, that's what I'll be doing. I will be miserable, but that's the thing. It's hard when you don't make it to the dance. I mean, the biggest thing in this league is about production and winning. So, that's what you want to do. But I'll get over it and then readjust and get back to it and figure out how to get to the dance. Just get a chance."
Although Graham's unit has done well, the team has not. For Graham, the success of the defense does not mean as much without additional wins.
"First off, the great job, that's not true," Graham said. "We haven't won. So, that's how I judge it. I love the relationship with the players and this organization, but I'm focused on the Chargers. But the miscalculation of it being a great job, I've got to do a better job, period. Point blank. That's how I judge it."
