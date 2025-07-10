Why the Raiders' Defensive Line Depth is Key
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has many unknowns at the linebacker and secondary positions. But where the Raiders are set up well is on the defensive line. The Raiders will have to lean on their defensive line, especially early on next season. The Raiders need to make sure that the defensive line is setting up the others well by getting after the quarterback, and will have a lot of the battles up front.
If the Raiders can do that, it is going to help out the linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties. That is one way the Raiders will have a better defense. When the other defensive position could feed off the defensive line. That is going to be an important part of the Raiders team next season. The Raiders want to be successful, and the defensive line has to be the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
One way that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to go about that is by playing with depth up front on the defensive line. Since taking over as the Raiders' defensive coordinator, we have seen how Graham used depth to the defense's advantage and how he uses it to keep fresh players in the game. That is important for him early on in the game. And the Raiders will have the depth to do it next season.
Using the depth on the defensive line gives the Raiders a better chance of getting after the quarterback in the second half of games. When you want your star players on defense to make a play and get an important stop, they will be in the best position to be successful. Because they did not use up all their energy early in the game. That will be a big part of the Raiders' game next season.
And it is not just Graham throwing players on the field that do not give the Raiders the best chance to win their battles on every down. Graham always has all his defensive players ready to play and be effective when their number is called. Graham has done a great job of doing that since coming to Las Vegas.
The Raiders will be a good group to watch next season on the defensive line.
