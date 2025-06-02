Why Raiders Should Turn Porter Loose Immediately
The Las Vegas Raiders made several moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
Knowing they had to improve everywhere, even on the defensive line, General Manager John Spytek got to work. He made a few additions during free agency and added potential starters through the 2025 NFL Draft.
The cornerback position is one area where the Raiders have several questions. Without a proven top option in that room, we should see lots of competition for starting roles.
Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are no longer on the team, so Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham will look for options to replace them.
One option is third-round rookie Darien Porter. Featuring some of the most intriguing physical tools in the draft, Porter has a shot to start immediately.
Why should Porter be a starter when the Raiders take the field on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 1?
To start, as we mentioned, Porter might have the best physical tools on the team at corner. Decamerion Richardson gives him a run for his money, but Porter may take the cake in that regard.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, Porter fits the prototypical Carroll corner. He is long, athletic, and competes in coverage, which is what Carroll built his defenses on in Seattle.
There are few flaws to Porter’s game, the only notable ones being his age and how tight-hipped he is. He may struggle to get himself turned around in coverage, which can lead to receivers getting a step on him downfield.
Carroll and the defensive staff will do the best they can to coach that out of him, leading to his biggest flaw being minimized.
When that becomes the case, there are not many reasons why Porter should not be one of the Raiders’ starters immediately.
The current state of the Raiders’ cornerback room will also give Porter a shot to start right away. He is the shiniest new toy in the room, which should easily allow him to surpass some of the other corners.
The Raiders drafted a player who has a shot to be a plus player eventually, and they should not wait to find out what he is capable of.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Porter.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.