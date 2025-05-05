Raiders Underestimated in Recent Power Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders took massive steps this offseason to improve their roster as their moves for Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Jack Bech usher in a new era of Raiders football, while the defense looks to dominate in 2025.
Despite the positive moves, the Raiders were ranked 26th in NFL.com's Eric Edholm's recent power rankings.
"If I had to select one team with the most individual draft picks that got me excited, the Raiders would be in the running for that distinction." Wrote Edholm. "Running back Ashton Jeanty should be a star. Don't be shocked if receiver Jack Bech follows suit, and perhaps quicker than you might think."
"The Darien Porter pick was a home-run swing at attempting to address the cornerback need. Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant help the O-line. Even a few of the Day 3 picks -- such as JJ Pegues and two FCS standouts, Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller -- had me clapping at home."
"What is the total package going to look like? Who knows? But Maxx Crosby chose to stick around, and he might just be rewarded for it (beyond the money, of course). Geno Smith adds professionalism, and I can't wait to see Jeanty, Bech and Brock Bowers go to work together. Even the defense might not be a sieve. We'll see, but there's some legit excitement brewing in Vegas."
In the AFC West, the Chiefs are ranked third in the rankings, the Broncos are ranked at 11th, and the Chargers are 13th.
While it would be understandable to see that big of a gap if this was last year's team, the additions of Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Jeremy Chinn plus the 2025 NFL Draft class should boost the Raiders stock once the season begins.
Smith will be playing behind a competent offensive line and with several playmaking weapons. Expect Las Vegas to close the gap this season.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again on the Raiders!
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 Radiers now when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.