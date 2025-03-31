Raiders' Carroll On Learning About the Franchise, John Spytek
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek to help get the Raiders franchise going in the right direction. The Raiders have not had a lot of success since moving to Las Vegas. Davis is now putting his trust in two people that know what it takes to get a franchise going in the right direction and be successful.
For Carroll and Spytek, they want to get things going in the right direction, right away but also make sure their success is consistent. They do not want to just win games for one of two seasons but for many years down the road. Those two have now gotten to know each other and are building a special relationship that will be important for years to come.
Carroll has also expressed how fortunate he is to be the new head coach of the Silver and Black because of their history and being a premium organization.
"I do not need to worry about what happened in the past," said Carroll. "They have had a hard time for a number of years and it has not been smooth in any ways. But I grew up knowing the franchise and knowing Al Davis and what he was all about being in the Bay Area. I knew there is a rich history, there is legacy, there is a brand that is worldwide and there is something special about it. There is a great following. Raider Nation is the real deal."
"I looked at it now that you know I been around enough I did not spend a lot of time on the past but I needed to understand and I needed to know the people that I am going to be working with. With the thought of John Spytek coming in, that was the focus for me. The focus on figuring out how John and I can get together and do our stuff and be really effective."
"I believe that is the most important relationship in the NFL franchises and so I wanted to maximize that. That is where the learning really was and taking time listening to him and being you know, a good friend and being a good partner. Then, it was the same approach with everybody in the program ... We are creating a relationship based on the organization you know. That means you got to get to know who is in the building."
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another story again.
Please let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.