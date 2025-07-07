The Raiders Must Build Upon Productive OTAs, Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders had a fruitful NFL Draft and a productive offseason altogether. The Raiders hope to build upon that success as training camp approaches.
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the Raiders' rookies for having a productive offseason up to this point. However, they must also have a solid training camp, as the Raiders will lean on their rookies more than most teams this upcoming season.
"You know, the young guys have done really well, the guys that we chose in a draft have all made a mark at some point and show that they deserve to being here. It looks like a really good class all the way through both offensive linemen, both defensive linemen, they participated and rolled in with the twos for the most part. Those guys, they held their own. Ashton [Jeanty] had an excellent camp, but Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech], they did their stuff," Carroll said.
"You know, it's a good-looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play, and to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at. You know, it's a good looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play and to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at. If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows, they're going to falter, and they're not going to be able to show themselves.
The rookies are even trying to make an impact on special teams, as the Raiders selected multiple skill position players who can help them in more ways than one. Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon praised the Raiders' newest additions.
"Oh, all the rookies. We've got some really good players. So, these guys are working hard. We've got good length. You see a lot of length; you see a lot of speed. And that's the big thing is the kickoff now, with the kick return, when we're only five yards apart, you can't have the little guys," McMahon said.
"You struggle because it's a fourth down play now. It's not a second and 18 play that it used to be. They've cut 30 yards out of this thing. So, it's grown strength. We need that. But we're big, we're fast, and all those guys are playing very, very well. And they're detailed, so they're pros."
