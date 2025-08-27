Did Raiders Make Smart Move Picking Up Kenny Pickett
The Las Vegas Raiders added a new quarterback to their roster earlier this week. The Raiders traded for former first-round pick quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Silver and Black made a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders needed to make a move for a backup quarterback after quarterback Aidan O'Connell got injured in the team's final preseason game last weekend. The Raiders now look to get Pickett up to speed with the offseason.
Pickett has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles in his young NFL career. Pickett was a top quarterback coming out of college, and that is why he was taken in the first round. But times did not work out in Pittsburgh, and they decided to let go of Pickett. Last season, Pickett served as the Eagles' backup quarterback as they won the Super Bowl. And this offseason, he was in competition for a starting job in Cleveland, but an injury put those plans away.
Kenny Pickett
"Off goes Kenny Pickett to the Raiders," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "Who were clearly desperate for a backup, and Aidan O'Connell's wrist injury. Fifth round pick for the Browns in next year's draft, and Kenny Pickett now becomes QB2 to Geno Smith, and then we will see what happens when Aidan O'Connell comes back."
"It is a smart move by the Raiders," said Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk. "That is the first time right off the bat. It is Pete Carroll. I think he knows I am not going to be there for 10 years. This is probably going to be a short run here with the Las Vegas Raiders with his age and all of that."
"He is not going to risk year one, like we talked about. Geno Smith going down and everything falling apart and then relying on a rookie quarterback in Cam Miller, who has done a nice job, but as we know in the NFL when bullets start flying, it is different than preseason."
"They've got to get someone in there who knows how to handle those situations. I think it is a good move by the Raiders in that way."
"And I do really wonder what happens with Pickett when O'Connell is healthy," Florio added. "O'Connell has been there.
