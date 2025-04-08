Why Pete Carroll is So Excited For Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders wanted stability and a starting quality quarterback -- so they went out and traded for Seattle Seahawks veteran Geno Smith.
Smith, 34 years old, went 10-7 last season under first-year head coach Mike MacDonald; throwing for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns, Smith showed that he is better with age.
Now, he is reunited with his former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, new skipper of the silver and black. Perhaps no one is happier than Carroll, who is looking to kick off his Raiders tenure with a bang while partaking in a massive long-term goal -- building the team into a winner.
At Smith's introductory press conference, Carroll made it clear he was expecting stability and consistency from his former Seahawks signal-caller.
There was plenty of excitement on behalf of the coach, too.
"His habits are so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all, is exactly in line with the way we think," said Carroll. "And so, he'll represent us in magnificent fashion. I think it gives us instant stability in a crucial spot. The history that we have and my understanding of G [Geno Smith] and how to help him be the best he can be, and he knows how to bring out the best in our system because he'll stand for the competitiveness and the things that we believe in. It's just a great fit, and I'm so thrilled. This has been coming but today feels like the real deal. We're finally here together, sitting next to each other, and talking about getting out on the field and throwing a football around, and that's what we're all about. And so, we couldn't be more connected in that regard.
"I'd like to say that Geno went through a lot to get here, and there were a lot of years in there when he had to take the second seat in playing the quarterback position. But what I realized in him early on, not before we got him, but once we got him, got to know him, that he was able to take every single day with a clear thought that, 'I may play the very next play, and I'm not going to miss that opportunity.' And he did it for a number of years. I mean, not weeks, I'm talking for years playing behind Russell [Wilson], and he just never let up on that thought. And it was so impressive to me. As soon as we had the opportunity to put him in a position to take the lead, I couldn't wait. And he's been a winner ever since, and he's Comeback Player of the Year for the real deal reasons and here we are now poised to go do something really, really unique. So, it's fantastic that this has come together."
