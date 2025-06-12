Kolton Miller Wants to Be a Raider for Life
Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is one of the best at his position. He is also the most consistent player for the Silver and Black. Miller has been a pros pro all his career. Miller does not complain about anything and just goes to work. That is all he knows when it comes to playing in the National Football League. And it is no different now that he is a veteran in the league.
The Raiders drafted Miller back in the 2018 NFL Draft, and it was not a popular pick at the time but it was the right one. Miller was taken in the first round, and he did have a rough start to his career, but he worked hard and did not listen to any outside noise. He continued to get better as the seasons went on, and that is why he has become one of the best in his position.
Now, as he enters his last year of his current deal, an extension should be on the table. But Miller is not worrying about that as the Raiders have started their minicamp early this week. Miller is at practice and practicing with the team and looking to get better and ready for the new season. Miller is going to lead the offensive line next season as well and is the leader of the team.
“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller told reporters in his Tuesday press conference. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carrol], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”
“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up getting better each day.”
“I love it. The pieces we’ve added this offseason, the energy, the direction — Pete has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we’re taking it and we’re rolling. It’s been really fun, and we’ve gotten so much — this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I’ve been a part of. It’s not easy, like we’re kind of flying around. But no, it’s been really good, and I’m excited where we’re headed."
