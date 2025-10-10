Raiders Today

Pete Carroll Weighs In on Raiders’ Struggles: A Harsh Reality Check

Despite the iconic Las Vegas Raiders being led by Pete Carroll and having a notable minority owner in Tom Brady, they currently hold a disappointing 1-4 record in the 2025 season, confronting some harsh realities.

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders are not in the position that they wanted to be, sitting here today at 1-4.

This weekend, they find themselves hosting the Tennessee Titans, a team that, on paper, screams of an easy Silver and Black win. 

On paper.

This game won’t be played on paper and while the Titans are by far the worst team that the Raiders have faced in 2025, it isn’t like there haven’t been other teams they should have taken down.

Moments ago, Pete Carroll stepped to the microphone to address the media and took head-on the issues facing his squad.

Pete Carroll, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and ultimately Mark Davis will have a lot of serious questions to address should the Silver and Black inexplicably fall this weekend to the lowly Tennessee Titans. 

The issues facing this team are enormous, and the list isn’t small.

The Stats Don’t Lie

  • Out of 32 teams in the NFL the Las Vegas Raiders are tied for 31st (dead last) in special teams.

·     Pete Carroll’s entire career he has been known for his incredible attention to detail, and the special teams does not look like Carroll’s track record.

·     The Raiders are ranked 30th in scoring offense.

·     That in and of itself is bad, but consider this.  The Raiders are scoring 16.6 points per game.  Last year it was over 18.

· The Raiders have the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL with Chip Kelly bringing in $6 million per year.  They have the quarterback that they wanted in Geno Smith, and a potential generational talent at running back in Ashton Jeanty.

·     ESPN reported that Geno Smith is throwing from the shotgun in 85% of his drop backs.  For a coach that loves the play action pass, Pete Carroll, the offense doesn’t look like his, at all.

·     The issue is that Carroll’s way and resume have been successful at the college and NFL levels.  Kelly has one as an offensive coordinator in college at Ohio State last season.

