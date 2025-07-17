Raiders Maxx Crosby First in One Important Stat
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will look to come back stronger next season. Crosby was great for the Raiders once again last season, but was limited because of injuries. Crosby missed games for the first time in his career last season. Crosby now has time to rehab his injuries and will be ready to go into the new season with a lot of fire to be the best once again.
Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Over the years, Crosby has been getting better at his craft, and he is the leader of this Raiders team. If you want to play for the Raiders, you gotta know that Maxx Crosby is the standard. Crosby wants to have another great season next year under new head coach Pete Carroll.
Crosby will be going into next season with a lot of revenge on his mind. He did not have the season he wanted to because of the injuries he dealt with last season. But there is one stat that Crosby is first in. And it is an important one.
"Maxx Crosby since 2021: 329 pressures (T-1st among all defenders) The No. 33 player and No. 6 EDGE on the PFF50," said PFF on X/Twitter.
With that stat, you know that Crosby is causing problems for every defense he is facing. But Crosby is now trying to complete those plays next season. Crosby will be the key to the defense and the team as a whole. If Crosby can have another great season, it is going to go a long way in getting the Raiders heading into the right track starting next season.
Around the league, Crosby is well-respected, and people know his game well. Even with players that have retired already like to watch Crosby go to work on Sunday. All Crosby wants to do is be the best player that he can be. If he can do that, he knows that the rest will take care of itself. He is not worried about anything but winning. And next season, he looks to do a lot of that with the new regime.
It is going to be fun to watch the Raiders next season, and especially Crosby being that leader on the team.
