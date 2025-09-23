Pete Carroll’s Strategy Could Define Raiders’ Crucial Stretch
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders was the type off loss that could have season-defining implications. The Raiders traveled to the East Coast looking to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 performance.
However, that did not happen, as the Raiders failed to get much going against Washington after the Commanders jumped out to an early lead. For the second consecutive week, the Raiders gave up a big play early and was unable muster enough of a comeback.
Las Vegas' loss to Washington was a total failure, as all three phases allowed several plays that swung momentum into the Commanders' favor. The Raiders return home to face the Chicago Bears in Week 4, but they have several things to work on in the week leading up to Sunday.
Carroll's Experience Will be Key
Carroll has turned around several football teams in his several decades of coaching. Still, the turnaround he seeks to bring to the Silver and Black will be unlike any of Carroll's previous undertakings.
Las Vegas' roster underwent significant changes during the offseason, but some of the many issues that have plagued the Raiders over the past few seasons are still prevalent. Sunday's loss to the Commanders proved there is still plenty of work to be done, specifically along the offensive line.
Las Vegas' offensive line allowed Geno Smith to be sacked five times, completely derailing any offensive plans Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly may have had. The Raiders could not block for Smith, nor could they open up lanes for Jeanty.
Things have already gone differently than expected for Carroll and the Raiders. Still, Carroll remains upbeat about the rest of the season. The day after Las Vegas' loss to the Commanders, Carroll explained how he plans to keep the team ready despite early frustrations.
"This is all I've ever known. This is what you do, and you have to deal with it. We have really clear messaging from the beginning to deal with challenges and all of that. We also have tremendous leadership from our club in the locker room,” Carroll said.
“Maxx [Crosby] couldn't be more a part of the messaging and being vocal and challenging guys to play up. Maxx has played extraordinary football right off the bat, which we expected, but his leadership has been even better. And so, it's with that. It's leadership, it's direction, it's system, it's enduring the setbacks and coming back out of them, and that's got to keep building hope that it's available, and that's my job."
