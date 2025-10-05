Pete Carroll Faces Rare Coaching Situation in Debut Raiders Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road today once again. This time they are in Indianapolis, facing off against the Colts of the AFC South. This is another tough matchup for the Raiders, but one they can win if they do things the right way and not turn the ball over.
The Raiders come into this game riding a three-game losing streak. That is not what they wanted to start the season. But the only thing they can do now is put it to an end. They want to do that today and go back home with a big win.
Coming into this game the Raiders have been having a turnover problem. It is mainly coming from veteran starting quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had another three-interception game last week, and he is looking to clean it up to just give his team a chance to win today. Smith has not played well to start the season. The only thing you could say about Smith right now is that he could bounce back and his best games have come on the road so far this season. But the key is taking care of the ball.
Head coach Pete Carroll wants to stop this losing as well. He wants to get this team back on track, and he will do everything he can to put his players in the best position to be successful today. Carroll is also facing a rare fate today. Carroll has not had a lot of four game losing streaks during his long NFL coaching career.
Carroll Facing 4-game Losing Streak
"Carroll has coached the Jets, Patriots, Seahawks, and now the Raiders. Nineteen total seasons as a head coach. And he has lost four in a row in 1994 with the Jets (the losing streak reached five) and four in a row in 2023 with the Seahawks," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
The 3-1 Colts are favored by seven points.
After beating the Patriots to open the season, the Raiders have lost to the Chargers, Commanders, and Bears.
If the streak reaches four, there’s a good chance the Raiders won’t match Carroll’s career-long losing streak of five. Next Sunday, the winless Titans come to town.
The Raiders season could be on the line today against the Colts. It is going to be interesting to see how this team comes out and plays, but the most important thing is winning the game.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.