Podcast: What I Saw from Raiders at Allegiant Stadium
HENDERSON, Nev.—Under the watchful eye of minority owner Tom Brady, and thousands of the Raider Nation faithful, the Las Vegas Raiders held a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium today.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers observations from today's scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium, the good, bad, great, and concerning.
The Las Vegas Raiders were excited to sign S Lonnie Johnson earlier in free agency.
He was injured this evening with what Pete Carroll called a significant lower leg injury.
Before that injury, he spoke yesterday after practice.
We have a partial transcript of what Johnson said below.
Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Q: It's been a short amount of time, but what do you like about Patrick Graham as a play caller? Lonnie Johnson Jr.: "Oh, man, just the flexibility of the calls - he caters the calls to his players. I wasn't really familiar with that, like coming from different teams and stuff like that. So, him catering the calls to me, [Jeremy] Chinn, Zay [Isaiah Pola-Mao] and the backers, all his players, even Maxx [Crosby], he's just trying to make it flexible for us so we can just go out there and just play fast."
Q: I know you were in camp with Devin [White] last year and now you're here with him in Vegas. What have you come to appreciate about his game? Johnson: "Oh man, he's crazy, man. You've got to have a few crash outs on the team. Dev [Devin White] will crash out. Maxx [Crosby] will crash out. E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] is definitely a crash out. But you've got to have guys like that, his leadership, obviously he won a Super Bowl with Tom [Brady]. Guys like that, you've got to have them in the locker room to help you understand different angles of this game."
Q: Devin White got pretty deep this past weekend in the media room with his availability,. He talked about some stuff that he overcame off the field. Have you talked to him about that, or seen that from last year to this year and come to appreciate that side of him? Johnson: "Man, like I feel like we all overcome a lot of stuff. Dev [Devin White] definitely overcame a lot of things with being a star player on his team in Tampa and then getting released in Philly, the situation how that worked out. With me playing my role on different teams and starting, and then having to go to straight special teams for three years straight, and now I've got an opportunity to go earn a better contract for myself this year. So, just going through stuff like that, his locker is right next to mine, so I get to talk to him all the time about just the stuff we've been through and he told me yesterday, like, 'Man, I want to be on the team with you. I want to play on the team with you. I want to see you out there.' So stuff like that just motivates you more."
Q: What about joining this team made you think that this was the place that could be a launch pad for your career? Johnson: "Man honestly, it was Pete [Carroll] and my coach M-Rob [Marcus Robertson]. Like I said before, he was my coach in New Orleans, and you realize that this is a relationship based business. So, with the relationship that I had with M-Rob, knowing the way he coaches, knowing the way that he knows the way I play, he knows the way that I receive information, stuff like that helps me translate my game to the field. I know what I could do. And then Pete, I think Pete has been trying to chase me for so long, and he finally got an opportunity to, like, put his hands on my game. So, everything is just complementing, and like I said, I get a chance to just earn it and prove that I'm their guy. I never really had the opportunity to show a team. I've always been, 'Hey, he's a role player.' I've got an opportunity to show like I'm Pete's guy, I'm M-Rob's guy, I'm Spytek's guy, so that's what I'm here to do."
